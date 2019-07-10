Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 6

Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?

Dan Strauss: Maybe

Ed Pottharst: No

Heidi Wills: Maybe

Jay Fathi: No

Jeremy Cook: Yes

Joey Massa: No

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: No

Kara Ceriello: No

Kate Martin: Maybe

Melissa Hall: Maybe

Sergio Garcia: Yes

Terry Rice: No

Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?

Dan Strauss: Maybe

Ed Pottharst: No

Heidi Wills: Yes

Jay Fathi: No

Jeremy Cook: Yes

Joey Massa: Maybe

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: No

Kara Ceriello: No

Kate Martin: Maybe

Melissa Hall: No

Sergio Garcia: Yes and maybe

Terry Rice: No

Should Seattle toll downtown streets?

Dan Strauss: Maybe

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: Yes

Jay Fathi: Maybe

Jeremy Cook: No

Joey Massa: No

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Yes

Kara Ceriello: Maybe

Kate Martin: No

Melissa Hall: Maybe

Sergio Garcia: No

Terry Rice: Maybe

Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: Yes

Jay Fathi: Yes

Jeremy Cook: Maybe

Joey Massa: Yes

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Maybe

Kara Ceriello: Maybe

Kate Martin: Maybe

Melissa Hall: Yes

Sergio Garcia: Maybe

Terry Rice: Yes

Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?

Dan Strauss: No

Ed Pottharst: No

Heidi Wills: Maybe

Jay Fathi: Maybe

Jeremy Cook: No

Joey Massa: Maybe

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Yes

Kara Ceriello: No

Kate Martin: Yes

Melissa Hall: No

Sergio Garcia: No

Terry Rice: No

Does Seattle need a larger police force?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: Yes

Jay Fathi: Maybe

Jeremy Cook: Maybe

Joey Massa: Yes

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Yes

Kara Ceriello: Yes

Kate Martin: Yes

Melissa Hall: Maybe

Sergio Garcia: Yes

Terry Rice: Yes

Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: Maybe

Jay Fathi: Yes

Jeremy Cook: No

Joey Massa: No

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: No

Kara Ceriello: No

Kate Martin: No

Melissa Hall: Yes

Sergio Garcia: No

Terry Rice: Maybe

Does Seattle need more bike lanes?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: Yes

Jay Fathi: Yes

Jeremy Cook: No

Joey Massa: Yes

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Yes

Kara Ceriello: No

Kate Martin: Maybe

Melissa Hall: Yes

Sergio Garcia: No

Terry Rice: Yes

Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: No

Jay Fathi: Maybe

Jeremy Cook: No

Joey Massa: Maybe

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Maybe

Kara Ceriello: Yes

Kate Martin: No

Melissa Hall: Yes

Sergio Garcia: No

Terry Rice: Yes

Could Seattle benefit from rent control?

Dan Strauss: No

Ed Pottharst: No

Heidi Wills: No

Jay Fathi: No

Jeremy Cook: Yes

Joey Massa: No

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Maybe

Kara Ceriello: Yes

Kate Martin: No

Melissa Hall: Maybe

Sergio Garcia: No

Terry Rice: Yes

Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: No

Heidi Wills: No

Jay Fathi: Yes

Jeremy Cook: Maybe

Joey Massa: Yes

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Yes

Kara Ceriello: Yes

Kate Martin: Maybe

Melissa Hall: Yes

Sergio Garcia: Yes

Terry Rice: Yes

Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: No

Heidi Wills: Maybe

Jay Fathi: Yes

Jeremy Cook: No

Joey Massa: No

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Maybe

Kara Ceriello: No

Kate Martin: No

Melissa Hall: Yes

Sergio Garcia: Maybe

Terry Rice: Yes

Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: Yes

Jay Fathi: Yes

Jeremy Cook: No

Joey Massa: Maybe

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Yes

Kara Ceriello: Maybe

Kate Martin: Maybe

Melissa Hall: Yes

Sergio Garcia: No

Terry Rice: Yes

Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: No

Jay Fathi: Maybe

Jeremy Cook: Maybe

Joey Massa: No

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Maybe

Kara Ceriello: No

Kate Martin: No

Melissa Hall: Maybe

Sergio Garcia: No

Terry Rice: Maybe

Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: No

Heidi Wills: No

Jay Fathi: Maybe

Jeremy Cook: Maybe

Joey Massa: Yes

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Yes

Kara Ceriello: Yes

Kate Martin: No

Melissa Hall: Yes

Sergio Garcia: Maybe

Terry Rice: Yes

Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?

Dan Strauss: Yes

Ed Pottharst: Yes

Heidi Wills: Maybe

Jay Fathi: Maybe

Jeremy Cook: Maybe

Joey Massa: No

John Peeples: Didn’t answer

Jon Lisbin: Yes

Kara Ceriello: Yes

Kate Martin: Maybe

Melissa Hall: No

Sergio Garcia: Yes

Terry Rice: Maybe

District 6: Where should Seattle have sited the Burke-Gilman Trail missing link?

Strauss: “Not Shilshole — it threatens working family-wage jobs. If the trail goes elsewhere, it must be accompanied by additional investment in protected bike lanes throughout Ballard. I was hit by a driver while biking in Ballard — I know why connected infrastructure matters. I also know the importance of our working waterfront.”

Pottharst: “Shilshole. Compared with Leary, Shilshole is more direct, will cross fewer roadway intersections (6 vs. 17, according to the Final EIS), and will provide a recreational experience similar to the rest of the Burke Gilman Trail.”

Wills: “Elevated or along Leary. Ballard’s maritime businesses are important to our culture, history and economy. We can have a win-win for safety of cyclists, preserving parking along Shilshole Avenue for patrons and blue-collar workers, and protecting our working waterfront with an elegant elevated solution: the Ballard High Line. See www.FB.com/BallardHighLine.”

Fathi: “A path to provide the link clearly needs to be completed. We must balance maintaining and strengthening our Ballard maritime business community, including respecting freight mobility, with being responsible for ensuring our city is safe for cyclists. Currently I am leaning toward it being completed along Leary, but am still willing to listen actively and earnestly to all stakeholders.”

Cook: “I would talk to the people who are going to be impacted by it, as well as consider a 3rd option to leave streets for both bikes and cars to travel on.”

Massa: “Shilshole Avenue NW is the logical progression of this route, I live at the end of this juncture on the ship canal and every day I see commercial and private vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians engaging in dangerous behaviors because of the lack of effective infrastructure along this route which borders Ballard’s main commercial district and residential areas.”

Peeples: Didn’t answer

Lisbin: “After decades of debate and legal battles, I would prefer to work with all major stakeholders to come up with a fair compromise. However, at this time, it seems like the Shilshole Avenue NW route is likely to finally pass all legal hurdles and will be the final route.”

Ceriello: “Leary, I guess, though I wish there was a way to use Shilshole. Instead, because we must consider the businesses, why aren’t we discussing an elevated path?

Martin: “The BGT should be located on 17th Ave NW and Leary Avenue. 17th is already a Greenway and Leary Avenue has the width of right of way to integrate the trail. Important maritime-industrial land should not be compromised with a conflicting use of this nature, so Shilshole never made sense to me.”

Hall: “This connection was studied and debated for 20 years, at some point extended debate becomes pointless and this is never more true than when a long agonized decision has finally been made, I will not insult all the efforts people put into this by reopening the wound.”

Garcia: “Leary Way.”

Rice: “Shilshole.”

District 6: Should light rail connect to Ballard through a tunnel, a drawbridge or a 140-foot-tall fixed bridge?

Strauss: “A tunnel — while it is more expensive, there are multiple partners who benefit from the tunnel and can contribute to the funding. This is the approach which will best serve Ballard and preserve the character of Ballard, and from my conversations at forums and at the doors, most residents agree.”

Pottharst: “Light rail to Ballard should connect through a tunnel to provide maximum service reliability and to avoid the view and footprint impacts of a bridge.”

Wills: “As a multi-model city, we need to ensure each mode travels efficiently. A tunnel has broad support because it would cause the least disruption of 50,000 daily vehicles and freight during construction and provide the most reliable service to light rail riders without delays from boats in the Ship Canal.”

Fathi: “All options need to be considered at this time. The most critical issue is getting light rail extended into Ballard as soon as possible. Cost, the timeline, and safety all need to be addressed moving forward on this issue. Presently, the majority of people in my district I have talked to favor a tunnel, as do I. Addressing the funding for this will be complex. As Sound Transit, the City, and other planners work on options, I’ll work with experts, and continue to seek input from the community to bring light rail safely, cost effectively, and quickly, to Ballard.”

Cook: “This is also something that needs to be addressed at the community level with a bottom up rather than top down approach, the people who will be affected should be consulted.”

Advertising

Massa: “We should move forward with the 140 foot fixed bridge, Seattle is already paying enough for its habitual rejection of infrastructure upgrades. Elevated transit projects are cost effective and have far fewer overruns than tunnel projects, plus, it’d be an incredible view to have on your commute.”

Peeples: Didn’t answer

Lisbin: “A tunnel under Salmon Bay, based on the advisory committee’s recommendation, because it will be less disruptive to our community and will set us up to connect with the University light rail in the future; currently, we should fund more bus hours through King County to ameliorate the transportation deficit.”

Ceriello: “A tunnel at this point, the only feasible idea.

Martin: “Light rail should connect to Ballard through a tunnel. The drawbridge would be problematic for keeping things moving and the fixed bridge disrupted maritime-industrial uses below and looked unsightly. The elevated option should never have been the base project. Elevated makes more sense in low-density locations when the trains are travelling long distances through undeveloped areas.”

Hall: “I want a solution that gets transportation working as quickly as possible (with a preference for staying in budget because needing money also makes things slow), currently that seems to be high bridge.”

Garcia: “Ideally a tunnel but cost may mean a drawbridge.”

Rice: “Tunnel.”