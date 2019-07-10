Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 5

Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?

Alex Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Ann Davison Sattler: No

Debora Juarez: No

John Lombard: No

Mark Mendez: Didn’t answer

Tayla Mahoney: No

Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: Yes

Juarez: No

Lombard: No

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Yes

Should Seattle toll downtown streets?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Maybe

Lombard: Maybe

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: No

Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Yes

Lombard: Yes

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Maybe

Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: Yes

Juarez: No

Lombard: No

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Yes

Does Seattle need a larger police force?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: Yes

Juarez: Yes

Lombard: Yes

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Yes

Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Maybe

Lombard: No

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: No

Does Seattle need more bike lanes?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Yes

Lombard: Yes

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Maybe

Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Yes

Lombard: Yes

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: No

Could Seattle benefit from rent control?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Maybe

Lombard: Maybe

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Maybe

Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: No

Lombard: Maybe

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: No

Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Yes

Lombard: Yes

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: No

Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: Yes

Juarez: Yes

Lombard: Maybe

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Maybe

Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Yes

Lombard: No

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Yes

Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?

Advertising

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: No

Juarez: Maybe

Lombard: Maybe

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: No

Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: Yes

Juarez: Maybe

Lombard: Yes

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: Yes

District 5: What should be done about the police department’s crowded North Precinct?

Tsimerman: Didn’t answer

Sattler: “There should be two precincts, one on each side of I-5.”

Juarez: “The North Precinct is a failing and derelict facility that must be replaced as soon as possible (with one or two new stations) because it is overcrowded, prone to flooding, and not serving the needs for residents or our police officers.”

Lombard: “To reduce response times and strengthen community ties with the police, the city should split the North Precinct in two (it is twice the size of the next largest precinct now); the headquarters for one of those precincts should go in the Bitter Lake site the city already owns.”

Mendez: Didn’t answer

Mahoney: “We need a facility, or two, which provide our officers with the resources they need to effectively do their jobs. The city has already purchased property for the previously proposed new precinct, if there is a way to economically bring a new precinct into fruition, that is our best solution.”