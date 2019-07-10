Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 5
Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?
Alex Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Ann Davison Sattler: No
Debora Juarez: No
John Lombard: No
Mark Mendez: Didn’t answer
Tayla Mahoney: No
Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: Yes
Juarez: No
Lombard: No
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Yes
Should Seattle toll downtown streets?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Maybe
Lombard: Maybe
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: No
Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Yes
Lombard: Yes
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Maybe
Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: Yes
Juarez: No
Lombard: No
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Yes
Does Seattle need a larger police force?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: Yes
Juarez: Yes
Lombard: Yes
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Yes
Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Maybe
Lombard: No
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: No
Does Seattle need more bike lanes?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Yes
Lombard: Yes
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Maybe
Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Yes
Lombard: Yes
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: No
Could Seattle benefit from rent control?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Maybe
Lombard: Maybe
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Maybe
Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: No
Lombard: Maybe
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: No
Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Yes
Lombard: Yes
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: No
Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: Yes
Juarez: Yes
Lombard: Maybe
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Maybe
Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Yes
Lombard: No
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Yes
Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: No
Juarez: Maybe
Lombard: Maybe
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: No
Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: Yes
Juarez: Maybe
Lombard: Yes
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: Yes
District 5: What should be done about the police department’s crowded North Precinct?
Tsimerman: Didn’t answer
Sattler: “There should be two precincts, one on each side of I-5.”
Juarez: “The North Precinct is a failing and derelict facility that must be replaced as soon as possible (with one or two new stations) because it is overcrowded, prone to flooding, and not serving the needs for residents or our police officers.”
Lombard: “To reduce response times and strengthen community ties with the police, the city should split the North Precinct in two (it is twice the size of the next largest precinct now); the headquarters for one of those precincts should go in the Bitter Lake site the city already owns.”
Mendez: Didn’t answer
Mahoney: “We need a facility, or two, which provide our officers with the resources they need to effectively do their jobs. The city has already purchased property for the previously proposed new precinct, if there is a way to economically bring a new precinct into fruition, that is our best solution.”
