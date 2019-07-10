Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 4

Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?

Alex Pedersen: Maybe

Beth Mountsier: Yes

Cathy Tuttle: No

Emily Myers: No

Ethan Hunter: Didn’t answer

Frank Krueger: No

Heidi Stuber: Maybe

Joshua Newman: Maybe

Sasha Anderson: No

Shaun Scott: No

Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?

Pedersen: Maybe

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: No

Myers: No

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: No

Stuber: No

Newman: No

Anderson: Maybe

Scott: No

Should Seattle toll downtown streets?

Pedersen: No

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: No

Stuber: No

Newman: Yes

Anderson: Yes

Scott: Yes

Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?

Pedersen: Yes

Mountsier: Yes

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: Yes

Newman: Yes

Anderson: Yes

Scott: Yes

Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?

Pedersen: Yes

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: No

Myers: No

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: No

Stuber: Maybe

Newman: No

Anderson: No

Scott: Maybe

Does Seattle need a larger police force?

Pedersen: Yes

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: Maybe

Myers: Maybe

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: Yes

Newman: Maybe

Anderson: Maybe

Scott: No

Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?

Pedersen: No

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: Maybe

Newman: Yes

Anderson: Yes

Scott: Yes

Does Seattle need more bike lanes?

Pedersen: Maybe

Mountsier: Yes

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: No

Newman: Yes

Anderson: Yes

Scott: Yes

Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?

Pedersen: No

Mountsier: Yes

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: No

Newman: Maybe

Anderson: Maybe

Scott: Yes

Could Seattle benefit from rent control?

Pedersen: No

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: Maybe

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: No

Newman: Maybe

Anderson: Maybe

Scott: Yes

Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?

Pedersen: No

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: No

Stuber: Yes

Newman: Yes

Anderson: Yes

Scott: Yes

Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?

Pedersen: Maybe

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: No

Newman: Yes

Anderson: Maybe

Scott: Yes

Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?

Pedersen: Maybe

Mountsier: Yes

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: Yes

Newman: Yes

Anderson: Maybe

Scott: yes

Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?

Pedersen: No

Mountsier: Yes

Tuttle: Yes

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: No

Stuber: No

Newman: No

Anderson: Maybe

Scott: Maybe

Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?

Pedersen: Maybe

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: No

Myers: Yes

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: Maybe

Newman: Yes

Anderson: Yes

Scott: Yes

Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?

Pedersen: Yes

Mountsier: No

Tuttle: No

Myers: Maybe

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: Yes

Stuber: No

Newman: No

Anderson: Yes

Scott: No

District 4: Should there be bike lanes on 35th Avenue Northeast?

Pedersen: “No, because I listen. I attended the meetings and doorbelled hundreds along 35th. Residents and small businesses raised legitimate concerns which the Councilmember ignored. An interconnected bike network is laudable, but implementation details matter. A “greenway” could be explored west of 35th as there is already a greenway on 39th.”

Mountsier: “Isn’t this a moot question? I support safe streets for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. I also believe in an efficient transit system with first/last mile supports for people to make transit an option. Biking should be safe. SDOT should work with neighborhoods & bicyclists to plan routes and lanes.”

Tuttle: “I’m disappointed 35th Avenue NE has become less safe for everyone after its recent repaving. Better sidewalks and bike lanes would have improved safety by slowing vehicle speeds. District 4 has TWO major light rail stations opening in 2021, on the Ave and Roosevelt. It’s time to talk about transportation.”

Myers: “The city’s voters made their voices heard when they voted to pass the MoveSeattle Levy and approved the bike master plan; we have a public mandate for convenient, green, and safe transportation alternatives to single occupancy cars.”

Hunter: Didn’t answer

Krueger: “Yes, we must continue to build our basic infrastructure to save lives and to meet our carbon goals.”

Stuber: “Bike commuting should be supported as a safe transportation alternative and balanced with small business and community needs. The city should have listened to the community sooner and compromised by removing one lane of parking and maintaining a protected bike lane or moving the bike lane to a neighboring street.”

Newman: “Yes. The city council established the Bike Master Plan, and it is for the Mayor to execute that plan. We must make it easy for most people to get around without a car; protected bike lanes in neighborhood commercial districts are a critical component for that.”

Anderson: “Yes. Bike lanes would protect bikers and cars, as well as incentivize more people to bike. Since 35th has been reopened with no protected bike lane, we have already seen two bicyclists injured. This was completely avoidable and will continue to happen because the Bicycle Master Plan was not followed.”

Scott: “Absolutely. Bike lanes are part of a comprehensive climate strategy and an overall plan to make neighborhoods more pedestrian friendly.”