Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?

Ami Nguyen: Yes

Egan Orion: No

Kshama Sawant: No

Logan Bowers: No

Pat Murakami: Maybe

Zachary DeWolf: No

Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?

Nguyen: None

Orion: Maybe

Sawant: No

Bowers: No

Murakami: Maybe

DeWolf: No

Should Seattle toll downtown streets?

Nguyen: No

Orion: Maybe

Sawant: No

Bowers: Yes

Murakami: Maybe

DeWolf: Yes

Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?

Nguyen: Yes

Orion: Yes

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: Yes

Murakami: Maybe

DeWolf: Yes

Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?

Nguyen: Yes

Orion: No

Sawant: No

Bowers: No

Murakami: Yes

DeWolf: No

Does Seattle need a larger police force?

Nguyen: No

Orion: Yes

Sawant: No

Bowers: It needs to be at least fully staffed.

Murakami: Yes

DeWolf: Maybe

Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?

Nguyen: No

Orion: Yes

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: Yes

Murakami: Maybe

DeWolf: Yes

Does Seattle need more bike lanes?

Nguyen: Yes

Orion: Yes

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: Yes

Murakami: Maybe

DeWolf: Yes

Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?

Nguyen: No

Orion: Maybe

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: Maybe

Murakami: No

DeWolf: Yes

Could Seattle benefit from rent control?

Nguyen: Maybe

Orion: No

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: No

Murakami: Maybe

DeWolf: Maybe

Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?

Nguyen: Yes

Orion: Yes

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: Maybe

Murakami: Yes

DeWolf: Yes

Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?

Nguyen: No

Orion: Maybe

Sawant: No

Bowers: Under some circumstances

Murakami: No

DeWolf: Maybe

Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?

Nguyen: Maybe

Orion: Yes

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: Yes

Murakami: Yes

DeWolf: Yes

Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?

Nguyen: Yes

Orion: Yes

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: Maybe

Murakami: No

DeWolf: Maybe

Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?

Nguyen: Yes

Orion: Maybe

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: No

Murakami: Maybe

DeWolf: Maybe

Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?

Nguyen: No

Orion: Maybe

Sawant: Yes

Bowers: No

Murakami: Yes

DeWolf: Maybe

District 3: Did you support the construction of King County’s new youth detention center?

Nguyen: “No. We should be funding youth counseling and problem-solving skills rather than putting children in jail. We always hear that there isn’t enough funding for these programs, but somehow come up with millions of dollars to build a youth jail.”

Orion: “No. The school-to-prison pipeline has destroyed lives and communities and hasn’t made us any safer. I support the commitment to zero incarceration and would love to help make the city a partner in re-purposing the detention facilities in the new building. On the council, I will invest in the preventive services, educational support, job opportunities, and issues around affordability so we can make real progress for youth across our county.”

Sawant: “No, I was the sole vote against it on Seattle City Council. I support No New Youth Jail and Black Lives Matter, standing up against mass incarceration and the school-to-prison pipeline. The $210 million for the youth jail should be used to fund after-school programs, youth jobs, and apprenticeship programs.”

Bowers: “Not as a detention center. I support rehabilitation, diversion, and similar services for youth. Imprisoning our children sabotages their futures.”

Murakami: “No. The center serves many more functions than just detaining youth. The facility could have been remodeled with expansion of the family support areas, costing taxpayers significantly less.”

DeWolf: “No. We should be meeting the needs of children and families in our community — not further disadvantaging them. These students need counselors, mentors, social workers, internships, after school programs, summer employment opportunities, pathways to good jobs, they do not need to be sucked into a system that statistically disadvantages them for the rest of their lives.”