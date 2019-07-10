Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 3
Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?
Ami Nguyen: Yes
Egan Orion: No
Kshama Sawant: No
Logan Bowers: No
Pat Murakami: Maybe
Zachary DeWolf: No
Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?
Nguyen: None
Orion: Maybe
Sawant: No
Bowers: No
Murakami: Maybe
DeWolf: No
Should Seattle toll downtown streets?
Nguyen: No
Orion: Maybe
Sawant: No
Bowers: Yes
Murakami: Maybe
DeWolf: Yes
Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?
Nguyen: Yes
Orion: Yes
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: Yes
Murakami: Maybe
DeWolf: Yes
Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?
Nguyen: Yes
Orion: No
Sawant: No
Bowers: No
Murakami: Yes
DeWolf: No
Does Seattle need a larger police force?
Nguyen: No
Orion: Yes
Sawant: No
Bowers: It needs to be at least fully staffed.
Murakami: Yes
DeWolf: Maybe
Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?
Nguyen: No
Orion: Yes
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: Yes
Murakami: Maybe
DeWolf: Yes
Does Seattle need more bike lanes?
Nguyen: Yes
Orion: Yes
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: Yes
Murakami: Maybe
DeWolf: Yes
Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?
Nguyen: No
Orion: Maybe
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: Maybe
Murakami: No
DeWolf: Yes
Could Seattle benefit from rent control?
Nguyen: Maybe
Orion: No
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: No
Murakami: Maybe
DeWolf: Maybe
Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?
Nguyen: Yes
Orion: Yes
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: Maybe
Murakami: Yes
DeWolf: Yes
Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?
Nguyen: No
Orion: Maybe
Sawant: No
Bowers: Under some circumstances
Murakami: No
DeWolf: Maybe
Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?
Nguyen: Maybe
Orion: Yes
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: Yes
Murakami: Yes
DeWolf: Yes
Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?
Nguyen: Yes
Orion: Yes
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: Maybe
Murakami: No
DeWolf: Maybe
Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?
Nguyen: Yes
Orion: Maybe
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: No
Murakami: Maybe
DeWolf: Maybe
Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?
Nguyen: No
Orion: Maybe
Sawant: Yes
Bowers: No
Murakami: Yes
DeWolf: Maybe
District 3: Did you support the construction of King County’s new youth detention center?
Nguyen: “No. We should be funding youth counseling and problem-solving skills rather than putting children in jail. We always hear that there isn’t enough funding for these programs, but somehow come up with millions of dollars to build a youth jail.”
Orion: “No. The school-to-prison pipeline has destroyed lives and communities and hasn’t made us any safer. I support the commitment to zero incarceration and would love to help make the city a partner in re-purposing the detention facilities in the new building. On the council, I will invest in the preventive services, educational support, job opportunities, and issues around affordability so we can make real progress for youth across our county.”
Sawant: “No, I was the sole vote against it on Seattle City Council. I support No New Youth Jail and Black Lives Matter, standing up against mass incarceration and the school-to-prison pipeline. The $210 million for the youth jail should be used to fund after-school programs, youth jobs, and apprenticeship programs.”
Bowers: “Not as a detention center. I support rehabilitation, diversion, and similar services for youth. Imprisoning our children sabotages their futures.”
Murakami: “No. The center serves many more functions than just detaining youth. The facility could have been remodeled with expansion of the family support areas, costing taxpayers significantly less.”
DeWolf: “No. We should be meeting the needs of children and families in our community — not further disadvantaging them. These students need counselors, mentors, social workers, internships, after school programs, summer employment opportunities, pathways to good jobs, they do not need to be sucked into a system that statistically disadvantages them for the rest of their lives.”
