Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?

Ari Hoffman: Maybe

Christopher Peguero: No

Henry Clay Dennison: Didn’t answer

Mark Solomon: Yes

Omari Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Phyllis Porter: Maybe

Tammy Morales: No

Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?

Hoffman: Maybe

Peguero: No

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Yes

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: No

Morales: No

Should Seattle toll downtown streets?

Hoffman: No

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: No

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Maybe

Morales: No

Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?

Hoffman: Yes

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Yes

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Yes

Morales: Yes

Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?

Hoffman: Yes

Peguero: Maybe

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: No

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Maybe

Morales: No

Does Seattle need a larger police force?

Hoffman: Yes

Peguero: No

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Yes

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Yes

Morales: No

Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?

Hoffman: No

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Maybe

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Yes

Morales: Maybe

Does Seattle need more bike lanes?

Hoffman: Maybe

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Yes

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Maybe

Morales: Yes

Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?

Hoffman: No

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: No

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: No

Morales: Yes

Could Seattle benefit from rent control?

Hoffman: No

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Maybe

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: No

Morales: Yes

Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?

Hoffman: Maybe

Peguero: Maybe

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: No

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Yes

Morales: No

Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?

Hoffman: No

Peguero: No

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Maybe

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: No

Morales: No

Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?

Hoffman: Yes

Peguero: Maybe

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Maybe

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Yes

Morales: Maybe

Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?

Hoffman: No

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Maybe

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Maybe

Morales: Yes

Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?

Hoffman: No

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: No

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: Yes

Morales: Yes

Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?

Hoffman: No

Peguero: Yes

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: Maybe

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: No

Morales: Maybe

District 2: Should the new Chinatown International District light-rail station be sited below Fourth Avenue or Fifth Avenue?

Hoffman: “This decision should be made in consultation with the neighbors and the local businesses that will be affected. It is time that neighborhoods decided their own future rather than having things imposed on them by politicians.”

Peguero: “I will seek and support the opinion of Chinatown residents and will support the site that has the least potential impact on small businesses, people of color, immigrant and refugee and limited English proficient communities.”

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: “Fourth Avenue in conjunction with Union Station. Even though it would be more costly, it would be less disruptive to Chinatown than the Fifth Avenue option. More study and more input from the community is needed.”

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: “Fifth Avenue has advantages of a shorter completion date, less detour routes, and lower costs, yet I worry about displacing the people that live there. I do not want to displace people from their homes just so that others in the areas can benefit only from the changes made.”

Morales: “The CID is our largest transit hub, yet it was completely unintentional. For ST3, voters relied on a line on a map. We should understand what that means. We’re only at 5% engineering. We should wait to decide the route until more analysis is done to get a better understanding of cost and design.”

District 2: How should the city help a greater number of District 2 residents secure well-paying jobs?

Hoffman: “There are economic projects for the south end that are stalled in development that we should be investing in. Additionally, many companies are talking about leaving because of the increasing crime in Sodo and Georgetown and taking the jobs with them.”

Peguero: “Establish a guaranteed living wage policy, support the development of a public bank with a foundation in racial equity, support community NGOs focused on building wealth strategies for people of color, immigrant and refugee, limited English proficient and low income communities. Support and build upon small business incubator models, establish a community identified culturally significant small business fund to mitigate gentrification and displacement.”

Dennison: Didn’t answer

Solomon: “Through partnership with our business community, tech sector and construction industry to create pipelines for employment, internships and apprenticeships for our neighbors, particularly youth, which can lead to union scale wage jobs. Build the conduit between education and employment by fostering career days at middle and high school levels.”

Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer

Porter: “I am in favor of implementing a priority hire policy similar to what unions have. We can give incentives to companies who hire residents from District 2 and pay them a certain number which can be decided upon after further study.”

Morales: “Facilitate getting more folks into union apprenticeship programs.”