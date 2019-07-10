Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 2
Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?
Ari Hoffman: Maybe
Christopher Peguero: No
Henry Clay Dennison: Didn’t answer
Mark Solomon: Yes
Omari Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Phyllis Porter: Maybe
Tammy Morales: No
Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?
Hoffman: Maybe
Peguero: No
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Yes
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: No
Morales: No
Should Seattle toll downtown streets?
Hoffman: No
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: No
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Maybe
Morales: No
Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?
Hoffman: Yes
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Yes
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Yes
Morales: Yes
Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?
Hoffman: Yes
Peguero: Maybe
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: No
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Maybe
Morales: No
Does Seattle need a larger police force?
Hoffman: Yes
Peguero: No
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Yes
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Yes
Morales: No
Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?
Hoffman: No
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Maybe
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Yes
Morales: Maybe
Does Seattle need more bike lanes?
Hoffman: Maybe
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Yes
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Maybe
Morales: Yes
Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?
Hoffman: No
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: No
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: No
Morales: Yes
Could Seattle benefit from rent control?
Hoffman: No
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Maybe
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: No
Morales: Yes
Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?
Hoffman: Maybe
Peguero: Maybe
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: No
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Yes
Morales: No
Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?
Hoffman: No
Peguero: No
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Maybe
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: No
Morales: No
Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?
Hoffman: Yes
Peguero: Maybe
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Maybe
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Yes
Morales: Maybe
Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?
Hoffman: No
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Maybe
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Maybe
Morales: Yes
Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?
Hoffman: No
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: No
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: Yes
Morales: Yes
Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?
Hoffman: No
Peguero: Yes
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: Maybe
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: No
Morales: Maybe
District 2: Should the new Chinatown International District light-rail station be sited below Fourth Avenue or Fifth Avenue?
Hoffman: “This decision should be made in consultation with the neighbors and the local businesses that will be affected. It is time that neighborhoods decided their own future rather than having things imposed on them by politicians.”
Peguero: “I will seek and support the opinion of Chinatown residents and will support the site that has the least potential impact on small businesses, people of color, immigrant and refugee and limited English proficient communities.”
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: “Fourth Avenue in conjunction with Union Station. Even though it would be more costly, it would be less disruptive to Chinatown than the Fifth Avenue option. More study and more input from the community is needed.”
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: “Fifth Avenue has advantages of a shorter completion date, less detour routes, and lower costs, yet I worry about displacing the people that live there. I do not want to displace people from their homes just so that others in the areas can benefit only from the changes made.”
Morales: “The CID is our largest transit hub, yet it was completely unintentional. For ST3, voters relied on a line on a map. We should understand what that means. We’re only at 5% engineering. We should wait to decide the route until more analysis is done to get a better understanding of cost and design.”
District 2: How should the city help a greater number of District 2 residents secure well-paying jobs?
Hoffman: “There are economic projects for the south end that are stalled in development that we should be investing in. Additionally, many companies are talking about leaving because of the increasing crime in Sodo and Georgetown and taking the jobs with them.”
Peguero: “Establish a guaranteed living wage policy, support the development of a public bank with a foundation in racial equity, support community NGOs focused on building wealth strategies for people of color, immigrant and refugee, limited English proficient and low income communities. Support and build upon small business incubator models, establish a community identified culturally significant small business fund to mitigate gentrification and displacement.”
Dennison: Didn’t answer
Solomon: “Through partnership with our business community, tech sector and construction industry to create pipelines for employment, internships and apprenticeships for our neighbors, particularly youth, which can lead to union scale wage jobs. Build the conduit between education and employment by fostering career days at middle and high school levels.”
Tahir-Garrett: Didn’t answer
Porter: “I am in favor of implementing a priority hire policy similar to what unions have. We can give incentives to companies who hire residents from District 2 and pay them a certain number which can be decided upon after further study.”
Morales: “Facilitate getting more folks into union apprenticeship programs.”
