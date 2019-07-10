Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 1
Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?
Brendan Kolding: Yes
Lisa Herbold: No
Phillip Tavel: Maybe
Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?
Kolding: Yes
Herbold: No
Tavel: Maybe
Should Seattle toll downtown streets?
Kolding: No
Herbold: No
Tavel: No
Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?
Kolding: Maybe
Herbold: Yes
Tavel: Yes
Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?
Kolding: Maybe
Herbold: No
Tavel: Maybe
Does Seattle need a larger police force?
Kolding: Yes
Herbold: Yes
Tavel: Yes
Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?
Kolding: No
Herbold: No
Tavel: Maybe
Does Seattle need more bike lanes?
Kolding: Maybe
Herbold: Maybe
Tavel: Maybe
Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?
Kolding: No
Herbold: Yes
Tavel: No
Could Seattle benefit from rent control?
Kolding: No
Herbold: Maybe
Tavel: No
Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?
Kolding: No
Herbold: Yes
Tavel: No
Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?
Kolding: No
Herbold: Maybe
Tavel: Yes
Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?
Kolding: Maybe
Herbold: Maybe
Tavel: Yes
Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?
Kolding: No
Herbold: Yes
Tavel: Maybe
Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?
Kolding: No
Herbold: Maybe
Tavel: Maybe
Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?
Kolding: Yes
Herbold: Yes
Tavel: Yes
District 1: Do you support a tunnel or an elevated route for light rail to Alaska Junction?
Kolding: “I support a tunnel.”
Herbold: “I support a tunnel, because this is a 100-year decision, with permanent effects on the West Seattle community; running an elevated light rail route through an Urban Village would be unprecedented in Seattle, and would also make it more difficult to gain public support for expanding southward.”
Tavel: “I support the tunnel option almost exclusively.”
