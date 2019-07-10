Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 1

Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?

Brendan Kolding: Yes

Lisa Herbold: No

Phillip Tavel: Maybe

Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?

Kolding: Yes

Herbold: No

Tavel: Maybe

Should Seattle toll downtown streets?

Kolding: No

Herbold: No

Tavel: No

Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?

Kolding: Maybe

Herbold: Yes

Tavel: Yes

Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?

Kolding: Maybe

Herbold: No

Tavel: Maybe

Does Seattle need a larger police force?

Kolding: Yes

Herbold: Yes

Tavel: Yes

Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?

Kolding: No

Herbold: No

Tavel: Maybe

Does Seattle need more bike lanes?

Kolding: Maybe

Herbold: Maybe

Tavel: Maybe

Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?

Kolding: No

Herbold: Yes

Tavel: No

Could Seattle benefit from rent control?

Kolding: No

Herbold: Maybe

Tavel: No

Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?

Kolding: No

Herbold: Yes

Tavel: No

Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?

Kolding: No

Herbold: Maybe

Tavel: Yes

Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?

Kolding: Maybe

Herbold: Maybe

Tavel: Yes

Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?

Kolding: No

Herbold: Yes

Tavel: Maybe

Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?

Kolding: No

Herbold: Maybe

Tavel: Maybe

Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?

Kolding: Yes

Herbold: Yes

Tavel: Yes

District 1: Do you support a tunnel or an elevated route for light rail to Alaska Junction?

Kolding: “I support a tunnel.”

Herbold: “I support a tunnel, because this is a 100-year decision, with permanent effects on the West Seattle community; running an elevated light rail route through an Urban Village would be unprecedented in Seattle, and would also make it more difficult to gain public support for expanding southward.”

Tavel: “I support the tunnel option almost exclusively.”