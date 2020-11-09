The Seattle City Council is proposing a package of changes to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s 2021 budget plan. The package would, among other moves, redirect tens of millions of dollars earmarked by Durkan, bolster the city’s emergency reserves and further trim the Police Department’s funding.

The council’s plan would also restore funding in other departments and restore or boost spending on various social programs and capital projects.

The council’s budget chairperson, Teresa Mosqueda, crafted the package with input from colleagues. It became public Monday and will be discussed by the council’s budget committee Tuesday. Additional changes could be made between now and Nov. 23, when the council is scheduled to take a final vote.

Durkan and the council have been under pressure this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted Seattle’s economic boom, putting the city in a revenue hole. The mayor’s office released an updated economic forecast last week that brightened the picture somewhat, providing the council with more wiggle room.

Durkan’s plan would reserve $100 million for undetermined investments in communities of color; Mosqueda’s package would redirect $70 million.

With that $70 million, the package would restore a $30 million real-estate equity program eliminated in Durkan’s plan, support $10 million in community-based responses to gun violence that the council sought earlier this year and shore up the city’s emergency reserves.

Under Durkan’s 2021 plan, the reserves would reach about $3 million, down from more than $120 million at the start of this year. Mosqueda’s package would keep about $35 million in the reserves, she said.

“Knowing the volatility of the local economy and seeing COVID cases surging right now, we need to be prepared,” the council member said.

Mosqueda’s package would leave about $30 million to Durkan for undetermined investments in communities of color. The mayor has appointed a task force of community leaders to advise on how the money should be spent, while a council-supported research project led by the Black-led coalition King County Equity Now is also engaging with Seattle residents about budget priorities.

Durkan promised $100 million to communities of color in response to the Black Lives Matter uprising. Mosqueda and her colleagues have mostly sided with advocates who contend such investments should come from defunding the Police Department by 50%.

Mosqueda’s package would allocate up to $20 million next year to that participatory budgeting process, partly with cuts to the Police Department.

The package also would expand funding for services, such as eviction-prevention assistance and vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables, that Mosqueda said would help communities of color. It would add funding for tiny-house villages that shelter homeless people, restore funding for Rainier Avenue South sidewalk repairs and for a public-safety coordinator in the South Park neighborhood.

“What we have done is direct funding where there has been sustained demand. In housing, in health and in infrastructure,” Mosqueda said in an interview, calling Durkan’s $100 million number “in some ways arbitrary.”

Several dozen police positions in Durkan’s plan are unlikely to be filled next year — despite hiring efforts — because the city froze hiring earlier this year and because many officers have left the force. Mosqueda’s package would grab about $12 million in savings by trimming the funding for those positions.

The package also would repeat the council’s request from earlier this year for the Police Department to pursue a number of out-of-order officer layoffs; a city rule requires new officers to be laid off first, but the council wants the Police Department to apply for an exception that would allow officers with disciplinary records to be laid off first.

The council’s Police Department trims, combined with about $40 million in transfers and $20 million in cuts in Durkan’s 2021 plan, would reduce the department’s funding to about $340 million next year, down from $409 million in 2020’s initial plan. That’s a decrease of about 17%, with community alternatives to police still ramping up.

Mosqueda’s package would avert more than a dozen layoffs in other departments that were called for in Durkan’s plan, she said.

The mayor last week proposed a multimillion-dollar plan to increase trash pickups and maintenance in parks and public spaces. Mosqueda’s package would incorporate elements of that.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.