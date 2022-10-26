A set of Seattle City Council amendments could reconstruct Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed 2023 budget, challenging his plans for parking enforcement and homelessness outreach.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, chair of the budget committee, introduced two substantial amendments Wednesday, which would reroute over $20 million in proposed spending on public safety and homelessness from what was proposed in Harrell’s budget last month.

In September, Harrell proposed his first budget as mayor, setting his sights on public safety and homelessness by expanding the Seattle Police Department budget and the city’s Unified Care Team, among other things.

The civilian parking monitors, known as parking enforcement officers, or PEOs, were moved out of SPD last fall in an attempt by the city to move some responsibilities and funding away from the Police Department. After a sizable clerical error which resulted in a $10 million loss from illegally issued parking tickets, the city again began discussing what department should house the PEOs.

One of Mosqueda’s amendments would stop Harrell’s plan to move the PEOs to the Police Department from their current home in the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Harrell proposed moving them back to SPD, at least temporarily, which would, controversially, put $20 million back into the department’s budget, undoing the majority of cuts made to the department since calls for defunding SPD began in 2020. Instead, Mosqueda proposes leaving the 123-member team and its budget in SDOT until the council and mayor’s office have time to come up with a permanent solution.

“I’m hoping to depoliticize this discussion and take the temperature down a little bit about where individuals from the parking enforcement officers’ and the supervisors’ unit will live,” Mosqueda said Tuesday.

To do so, she wants to leave the unit in SDOT in 2023 while a task force representing the council, the mayor’s office and the PEOs figures out the best permanent home for the unit, whether it be in SDOT, SPD or another department.

Another tweak proposed by Mosqueda would similarly reroute responsibilities, this time taking additional funds requested by Harrell for the city’s Unified Care Team and allotting them to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to lead outreach to those experiencing homelessness.

In his budget, Harrell asks for about $5 million in additional funds to expand the UCT, a team led by the mayor’s office which manages some outreach and community services related to homelessness in the city.

“We think that we have instilled a sense of urgency, a sense of compassion, particularly for those experiencing homelessness,” Harrell said during a news conference about the team earlier this month.

“So our budget reflects our plan to move forward to draw from lessons learned,” he added.

Mosqueda suggests that the city take $1.2 million of that money that was allotted to add five, full-time staff members and reroute it to KCRHA for its outreach team, which focuses on connecting people with housing and services.

“That frees up the city to be the ‘conductors behind the scene,'” Mosqueda said, noting that the city is meant to focus more on garbage cleanup and other municipal services while KCRHA leads outreach in addressing homelessness.

For both of those amendments, Mosqueda says she worked with the mayor’s office before proposing big shifts to their proposal.

After multiple budget cycles at loggerheads with the previous administration, Mosqueda said she believes Harrell was supportive and will be easier to work with on the amendments.

“The [Harrell] administration and the Regional Homelessness Authority and everybody are growing in the same direction and understand the importance of the roles that each entity would have, so I’m feeling very optimistic,” Mosqueda said.

“The mayor’s office has been very open to these suggestions and that is very welcome, compared to the last four years,” she added.

A spokesperson for Harrell confirmed that Mosqueda spoke to the mayor’s office before introducing both amendments, but did not offer an endorsement of either plan.

“The budget is a collaborative process, and we look forward to engaging on these amendments and all proposals,” communications director Jamie Housen wrote Wednesday.

A spokesperson for KCRHA similarly confirmed that Mosqueda had spoken to the authority about the outreach amendment, but declined to comment on its substance.

The council is now at the midway point of its budget process, discussing potential amendments to Harrell’s budget before Mosqueda introduces a package of amendments intended to fiscally balance the council’s proposals with Harrell’s initial budget on Nov. 7.

Other council members introduced changes affecting a range of topics, from city revenue and spending practices to pay rates in some city departments.

The council will spend most of next month tweaking Mosqueda’s package before taking a final vote on the amended budget on Nov. 24.

Residents can weigh in virtually or in person at City Hall during public hearings on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. and Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.

More information about the budget process can be found at https://www.seattle.gov/council/issues/demystifying-the-budget-process.