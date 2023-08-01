Seattle voters started to narrow a sprawling list of 45 City Council candidates down to 14 in the first wave of results posted during Tuesday’s primary election. Whether those 14 hold and advance to the general election in November remains to be seen, as more ballots are counted in the coming days.

With seven of nine council seats on the ballot, voters were tasked with whittling down the list of potential representatives for each geographic district of the city.

The three incumbents — District 2 Councilmember Tammy Morales, District 6 Councilmember Dan Strauss and District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis — predictably led their fields, indicating they are all but certain to emerge from the primary and face a top challenger in the general election.

