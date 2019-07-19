More than 50 candidates are competing for the Seattle City Council’s seven district seats this summer, and ballots are out this week.

Primary-election day is Aug. 6, and only two candidates from each district will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Here’s a quick look at the District 4 and District 5 races:

District 4 (Northeast Seattle)

There are 10 candidates with wildly diverse resumes in District 4, which runs from Eastlake to Wallingford, the University District and Northeast Seattle and is an open seat because Rob Johnson stepped down in April.

Alex Pedersen, Shaun Scott, policy expert Beth Mountsier and street-safety advocate Cathy Tuttle boast experience in politics and local government, while Frank Krueger and Heidi Stuber are involved with small businesses.

University of Washington scientist Emily Myers and Boeing engineer Joshua Newman are active in their unions, while Sasha Anderson directs a mentoring program and Ethan Hunter is a line cook.

Three candidates have grabbed most of the headline endorsements, with Pedersen backed by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Chamber, Scott by the local Democratic Socialists of America chapter and Myers by the Martin Luther King County Labor Council.

Pedersen is a 50-year-old Ravenna homeowner who worked as a council aide under Tim Burgess and has worked on affordable housing finance. Myers is a 32-year-old U District renter who studies Parkinson’s disease and has been an activist against sexual harassment, while Scott is a 34-year-old Eastlake renter who’s campaigned for U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, conducted outreach for the city and edited the Real Change street newspaper.

Mountsier, 60, is a Redmond transit project manager, Tuttle, 62, runs the advocacy organization Seattle Neighborhood Greenways and previously worked for Seattle Parks and Recreation, Krueger, 38, owns a small software-development company, Stuber, 39, is strategic director for a vacation-rental company, Newman, 38, has served on the Maple Leaf Community Council, Hunter is only 19 years old, and Anderson, 39, works for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Pedersen signs are numerous on some of District 4’s wealthier blocks of single-family houses and is backed by The Seattle times editorial board (Times editorial board endorsements are produced by the opinion department, independent from the news department), while Myers is benefiting from union boots on the ground and Scott is campaigning with gusto on social media and is backed by the Sierra Club and The Stranger.

Pedersen says City Hall may already have enough money to address homelessness and he opposes tolling downtown streets and the First Avenue Streetcar project, unlike Myers and Scott, who say more revenue is needed and say there should be tolls and a First Avenue line.

There’s similar disagreement over one of District 4 most heated recent debates: Pedersen opposes bike lanes along 35th Avenue Northeast, while Myers and Scott support them, as do Tuttle, Krueger, Newman and Anderson.

Pedersen is likely to advance, along with either Myers or Scott, who are both endorsed by the King County Democrats. Those three candidates have raised the most money in the race, all relying heavily on democracy vouchers.

District 5 (North Seattle)

There are five candidates challenging incumbent Debora Juarez in District 5, which stretches across North Seattle from Broadview and Bitter Lake to Northgate and Lake City.

Juarez, 59, is seeking a second term. The Lake City homeowner, endorsed by the Commerce, the Labor Council, the King County Democrats and The Stranger, has shepherded legislation for a renovated Seattle Center arena and a new waterfront park.

She regularly brings up “D5” issues at City Hall and sided with Mayor Jenny Durkan and some colleagues last year to halve the size of a per-employee head tax.

John Lombard and Mark Mendez have been involved with neighborhood organizations for years. Lombard, a 58-year-old Northgate renter endorsed by the 32nd Legislative District Democrats (who also have backed Juarez) and Shoreline Mayor Will Hall, has led the North District Council and the Thornton Creek Alliance, while Mendez, a 41-year-old Lake City renter, has worked with the Lake City Neighborhood Alliance.

Ann Davison Sattler and Tayla Mahoney are attorneys. Sattler, a 50-year-old Wedgwood homeowner, once worked for the Seattle SuperSonics and is endorsed by The Seattle Times editorial board. Mahoney, a 30-year-old Cedar Park renter, works as a business administrator.

Alex Tsimerman, 72, has run unsuccessfully for multiple political positions over the years and shows up at many public meetings to berate elected officials.

Lombard agrees with Juarez on many policy issues but says he would push the city to better enforce its rules against homeless camping in parks and on sidewalks, and he says Seattle should try to emulate what Shoreline has done to add sidewalks, improve streets and upzone near transit stations.

Unlike Juarez and Lombard, the conservative Sattler says Seattle already has enough tax revenue to address homelessness, opposes the city allowing duplexes and triplexes on more blocks and says owners of backyard cottages should be required to live on site. She says the city should crack down on homeless camping and reduce the 72-hour window vehicles can be parked on streets.

Juarez has raised the most money in the race, followed by Lombard. They’re both using Seattle’s taxpayer-funded democracy vouchers.