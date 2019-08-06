All three City Council incumbents were positioned to advance past Seattle’s primary election in Tuesday night results, and all three were leading in their races. None had more than 50% of the vote.

Lisa Herbold had the most votes in District 1 with 48%, Kshama Sawant had the most in District 3 with 33% and Debora Juarez had the most in District 5 with 42%.

In the city’s four other council races, the leading candidates were Tammy Morales, Alex Pedersen, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis.

More ballots will be counted in the coming days, with the initial results based on about 60% of the total expected ballots, according to King County Elections. Most ballots returned Tuesday have yet to be counted.

All seven of the council’s district-based seats are up for grabs, and the primary contests attracted 55 candidates. The top two vote-getters in each district will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Stomps, hoots and hollers from Sawant backers greeted the results at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute in the Central District, and the outspoken socialist called her lead a win against business leaders who want to see her unseated.

“What’s at stake this year is who runs Seattle: Amazon … and big business or working people like ourselves,” she said in a speech punctuated by supporters shouting, “Tax the rich” and “Tax Amazon.”

• District 1 (West Seattle, South Park): In Tuesday night results, Herbold was leading, followed by Phillip Tavel with 34%. Brendan Kolding trailed with 18%. Those were the three candidates on the ballot.

• District 2 (Southeast Seattle, Georgetown): Morales was leading with 45%, followed by Mark Solomon with 25%. Ari Hoffman trailed with 14%. There were seven candidates.

• District 3 (Central Seattle): Sawant was leading, followed by Egan Orion with 24%. Pat Murakami and Zachary DeWolf trailed with 14% and 13%, respectively. There were six candidates.

• District 4 (Northeast Seattle): Pedersen was leading with 45%, followed by Shaun Scott with 19%. Cathy Tuttle and Emily Myers trailed with 13% and 11%, respectively. There were 10 candidates.

• District 5 (North Seattle): Juarez was leading, followed by Ann Davison Sattler with 28%. John Lombard trailed with 14%. There were six candidates.

• District 6 (Northwest Seattle): Strauss was leading with 31%, followed by Heidi Wills with 23%. Sergio Garcia and Jay Fathi trailed with 15% and 14%, respectively. There were 13 candidates.

• District 7 (Pioneer Square to Magnolia): Lewis was leading with 29%, followed by Jim Pugel with 26%. Daniella Lipscomb-Eng was next with 10%. There were 10 candidates.

The initial results could indicate where Seattle voters are headed this year.

There were no public polls in recent months, but as the primary neared, some City Hall watchers predicted a revolt against the current council, which has taken heat while grappling with rapid growth and homelessness.

Four sitting council members decided not to run again, leaving Herbold, Sawant and Juarez as the only incumbents in the primary.

Skeptics described the backlash as overblown, criticizing business lobbyists and conservative groups for stoking discontent among voters and unfairly blaming the council in order to unseat progressive leaders.

The Tuesday results indicate the incumbents could clear the primary and win reelection in November, though there should be hard battles in each race.

Herbold was elected in 2015 and has focused on renter and worker rights. First elected in 2013, Sawant was reelected in 2015 and has stressed economic and social-justice issues. Also elected in 2015, Juarez is Seattle’s first Native American council member and has overseen deals to renovate KeyArena and the downtown waterfront.

All three incumbents were endorsed by labor unions, with Juarez also backed by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Sawant saw some unions defect to DeWolf.

At a West Seattle pizza restaurant Tuesday night, Herbold expressed optimism.

“We’re in a really good place. … The numbers look fantastic,” she said, to cheers. “We are not going to let the downtown chamber, we’re not going to let Amazon … decide who the next council member is going to be.”

Seattle voter turnout stood at 29% earlier Tuesday, with that number expected to climb considerably with the addition of ballots mailed and stuffed into drop boxes on primary day.

The chamber is backing Tavel against Herbold in District 1 and Orion against Sawant in District 3. In District 5, Sattler was endorsed by The Seattle Times.

“Seattle voters have a clear choice this fall between new leadership or more of the same,” chamber President Marilyn Strickland said in a statement. “We now have an opportunity to elect people who can rebuild trust, get back to the basics of local government and represent the districts they serve.”

Primary turnout was 41% in 2017, when voters were electing a mayor, a city attorney and two at-large council members, and 31% in 2015, when all nine council seats were contested.

The primary results will help decide whether business-supported candidates halt recent gains by the council’s left wing or candidates with ties to labor unions and socialist groups grow in number.

The backdrop is a city with a booming economy partly powered by Amazon, working-class households dealing with living-cost increases, construction cranes adding density and a disturbing homelessness crisis. Those were among the topics that candidates discussed in numerous primary forums.

Mayor Jenny Durkan could see her hand strengthened or weakened based on the November results. She weighed in for Solomon against Morales in District 2, warning voters that “adding another socialist” would cause more political division. Endorsed by several Democratic Party organizations, Morales described the mayor’s attack as red-baiting.

Dozens of Morales supporters at a restaurant near the Othello light-rail station erupted in applause Tuesday night when the initial results were released.

“I feel great,” the community organizer said. “We’ve been talking about needing to build political power for the people of District 2. … We aren’t going to allow cynical efforts to divide our community.”

Running for council in Seattle has become less daunting and attention has been paid to neighborhood-specific issues since Seattle moved to geographic representation in 2015 and began allowing residents to boost candidates with taxpayer-funded democracy vouchers, which also are meant to encourage grassroots campaigning.

Interest groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars through independent political-action committees to support or oppose candidates, with the chamber, unions and wealthy people of various political persuasions all involved.

Times reporters Evan Bush, Elise Takahama and Brian Contreras contributed to this story.