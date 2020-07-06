The Seattle City Council passed a new tax on big businesses Monday that’s expected to fund economic relief and core services during the coronavirus crisis and raise more than $200 million per year for housing, local business assistance and community development in the long term.

The “JumpStart Seattle” tax championed by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda will target companies with highly paid employees, like Amazon.

“This is a huge win,” Mosqueda said. “This is about caring for Seattleites.”

Monday’s 7-2 vote represents a breakthrough in a long-running debate at City Hall about how to address the housing and homelessness crises that have in recent years accompanied Seattle’s tech-business and construction boom.

The council and Mayor Jenny Durkan passed a per-employee “head tax” on large corporations in 2018 that would have raise $47 million per year. But they repealed that measure less than a month later under pressure from Amazon, other businesses and many voters, with critics warning the tax could discourage job growth and lead to wasteful spending.

The political landscape has changed since then, and the JumpStart tax is an improved legislation, proponents said leading up to Monday’s action.

Five council candidates defeated opponents backed by business groups in last year’s elections. Studies have shown the region desperately needs more subsidized housing and the COVID-19 pandemic has rocked the local economy while ripping a hole in a city budget now reliant on property and sales taxes.

Also, the Black Lives Matter movement has stirred up Seattle politics, and a “Tax Amazon” campaign put pressure on the council by threatening to take a proposal to the November ballot.

Andrea Caupain, chief executive at Byrd Barr Place said she supported Mosqueda’s tax because her Central District organization, which provides housing assistance and operates a food bank, is serving twice as many clients recently. She attributed Monday’s vote to a sea change in local politics.

“COVID has laid bare … that we need to do better,” Caupain said. “COVID and this new Black Lives Matter revolution have woken people up.”

The JumpStart tax is tailored so that most of the money will be paid by those companies that are best able to shoulder the burden, proponents said.

Mosqueda was joined by council members M. Lorena González, Lisa Herbold, Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis in voting for the tax, while Alex Pedersen and Debora Juarez voted against the legislation, arguing it could hurt the economy during a turbulent time and should instead be sent to the November ballot for voters to decide.

Durkan has expressed concern about the measure; six or more council votes would be needed to override a mayoral veto.

Businesses with at least $7 million in annual payroll will be taxed 0.7% to 2.4% on salaries and wages spent on Seattle employees who make at least $150,000 per year. For example, a company with payroll more than $7 million and one employee making $180,000 would pay a tax of 0.7% on $180,000 — or $1,260.

The tax could apply to about 800 businesses, to varying degrees; government entities and grocery stores will be exempt as long as the tax is in place, as will certain healthcare nonprofits (for at least three years).

The council also passed a high-level spending plan Monday. The money from the new tax will be allocated to coronavirus economic relief this year and preserving city services next year, the plan says. Starting in 2022, the revenue will fund affordable housing, community-led development, local business assistance and Green New Deal investments.

The council intends to consider a more detailed spending plan in the coming weeks, Mosqueda has said. Mosqueda, who chairs the council’s budget committee, has said the committee will consider those bills July 15. The tax won’t take effect until next year; to provide coronavirus relief this year, the city would borrow from its emergency and rainy-day funds.

Dozens of community groups, social service nonprofits and religious groups endorsed the JumpStart tax in recent weeks. During a public comment period Monday, speakers overwhelmingly supported the measure. Labor was split in 2018, with unionized service workers backing the head tax and construction workers opposing it. Unions across the board were united this time.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Seattle Association and a number of neighborhood business associations opposed it. Amazon declined to comment Monday. The Downtown Seattle Association didn’t comment on whether business leaders will launch a campaign for a voter referendum, as they did in 2018.

Taxing jobs is bad public policy, and it is even more concerning as Seattle faces double digit unemployment,” the Association said in a statement.

“The City Council will be sending tax bills to companies across multiple sectors that have their doors closed and have been forced to lay off employees,” the Association added. “Job taxes … have a history in Seattle of being enacted and then later repealed. This tax should follow that fate.”

Mosqueda’s proposal initially included a 10-year sunset clause; the council replaced that in the budget committee last week with a clause meant to ensure the tax will stop if the state or county adopts a similar measure. The council voted 5-4 Monday to add a 20-year sunset clause to the plan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.