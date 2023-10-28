By now, Seattle voters should all have ballots in hand — or at least in their mail box — for the Nov. 7 Seattle City Council election.

Seven of nine council seats are up for grabs in races that represent each of the geographical districts in the city. On Friday, a little over 30,000 people, or about 6% of registered voters, had cast ballots.

Still not sure who to vote for? Take our quiz to see who comes closest to your vision for public safety, homelessness and other issues in Seattle.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 7, or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postage is not required. Find your district here. It may have changed since this last time you voted.

Disclaimer: The choices in this quiz are based on two Q&A’s The Seattle Times conducted with the candidates in May and September. Answers are direct quotes submitted by candidates, except where trimmed for length or edited for grammar.