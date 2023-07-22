With about a week before the primary election ends, 45 Seattle City Council candidates have hauled in more than $1.8 million in a cycle that has already seen two challengers outraise incumbents.

Under Seattle’s current fundraising rules, candidates collect up to $93,750, which is the maximum amount they can raise in the primary using Democracy Vouchers, cash donations and in-kind contributions. They are also being helped by political committees that can raise and spend an unlimited amount of money as long as they are operating independently from the candidate’s campaign.

In District 2, which includes the Chinatown International District and South Seattle, business owner Tanya Woo has already reached the fundraising threshold, and is currently $5,595 ahead of incumbent Tammy Morales, who’s expected to catch up early next week.

In District 6, incumbent Dan Strauss and challenger Pete Hanning, executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, are in a tight fundraising race as well, with Hanning narrowly outraising Strauss by $755.

In District 3, three-term Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s decision to not seek reelection has left a field of eight candidates who have crossed the combined sum of $400,000, the highest total of any of the seven council districts up for grabs. In 2019, Sawant, herself a fundraising machine, raised and spent close to $600,000 in the primary and general elections combined.

Fundraising totals alone are not the only factor that decide an election, experts say, but a sizable war chest helps candidates pay for advertising, consulting and other costs that allow them to spread their message on the campaign trail.

Advertising

Patrick Schoettmer, an associate professor of political science at Seattle University, said Democracy Vouchers are a little better predictor of an election’s outcome than cash contributions.

“It’s a good predictor, but it’s not perfect,” Schoettmer said.

Seattle’s Democracy Vouchers program began in 2015, and allows voters to make four $25 donations to candidates. Seattle and Oakland, Calif., are the only cities in the U.S. that allow residents to easily express their support for desired candidates through monetary donations via a voucher.

The candidate can redeem the vouchers once they’ve gathered at least 150, $10 cash donations, and 150 signatures (75 of which must come from their district), while adhering to a limit of $300 per individual cash donation. If the candidate opts to not use the voucher program, the contribution per individual can go up to $600.

Both Morales and Woo are using Democracy Vouchers.

Woo, co-founder of the Chinatown-International District Community Watch group, has raked in $93,730, according to the Seattle Ethics and Election Commission, as of July 19. Of that total, $76,575 is community vouchers and $16,691 is in-kind contributions.

“I really credit my success to be able to acquire Democracy Vouchers through the community, and having team members mobilize,” Woo said.

Advertising

Morales, the sitting District 2 council member, has brought in $88,135, of which $72,875 is from Democracy Vouchers. Morales’ campaign said the incumbent’s total will match Woo’s when the next round of campaign reports gets processed early next week.

“Because we knew we would be within the monetary constraint, we didn’t make it a rush to get there and instead have been prioritizing talking with voters,” Morales said in a statement.

Morales has spent $65,474, leaving her with a balance of $10,563 after loan and debt payments. Woo has spent $41,288, leaving her with $52,441 cash on hand. Campaign costs include mailers, staffing and consulting.

Incumbent Strauss and his challenger Hanning are also in a tight fundraising battle in District 6, which includes Ballard and a large swath of Magnolia.

Hanning has raised $93,490, including $65,600 from Democracy Vouchers. Strauss is not far behind with $92,735, including $74,650 in Democracy Vouchers.

“I have a large network of friends and colleagues,” Hanning said. “So that’s been very helpful and then the most amount of my support has come from people who I’ve met on the campaign trail and it’s humbling in some ways.”

Advertising

Hanning has $47,527 in expenditures, leaving him with $45,962 on hand going into the final week of the primary. Similarly, Strauss exerted $42,657 in spending, leaving him with $45,703 on hand.

“My campaign has been focused on utilizing the Democracy Vouchers program so that we don’t have to ask everyday people for money out of their pocket, and then I don’t have to take money from special interests,” Strauss said.

In District 7, incumbent Andrew J. Lewis is far ahead of a pack of six candidates with $93,762, vouchers making up $43,200. Lewis has spent $35,315; close to half of that amount — $17,250 — went to purchasing digital ads that are scheduled to run Tuesday.

Robert Kettle, a member of the West Precinct Advisory Council, has placed second in the downtown district with $63,911, with $22,806 in expenditures.

Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky restaurant, is third with $54,151. Sagan contributed $19,657 of her own money, and most of the rest is from cash donations. Sagan has not hit the threshold to redeem Democracy Vouchers, but has made $48,696 in expenditures.

District 1 is a battleground featuring eight candidates looking to replace departing Councilmember Lisa Herbold. Rob Saka raised the most with $93,730, of which $62,800 is in vouchers.

Sponsored

The cybersecurity lawyer for Meta has backing from Elliott Bay Neighbors Committee, an independent political committee, that has raised $57,500 so far. The committee can spend as much as it can raise allowing it to sidestep the limitation placed on donations to candidates directly.

Schoettmer, at Seattle U., said that since the implementation of the Democracy Voucher program “we’ve seen this big uptick in use of PACs as a way to influence elections to basically get around the campaign laws.”

The committee’s biggest donors are Kim Hemingway, wife of former Carrix Inc. Chairman and CEO Jon Hemingway, and Jim Sinegal, former CEO of Costco, who both gave $10,000. Seattle Hospitality for Progress PAC, and Seattle real estate developers John Goodman and George Petrie, gave $5,000 each.

The committee made an independent expenditure of $20,000 to support Saka through mailers.

Apart from PAC support, Saka also has heavy financial backing from attorneys and an endorsement from former Seattle Mayor Norm Rice. After close to $50,000 worth of expenditures he is left with $25,925.

Saka said he is aware of the independent groups’ support, but noted in the interview that he is not aware why they are supporting him.

Advertising

“I think you’d have to go talk to the people running those,” Saka said, “I’m not.”

Climate activist and former Amazon employee Maren Costa has raised $81,267, including $62,250 in voucher support. Among Costa’s donations is $300 from the SEIU Local 925 union. Entering the final week of the primary Costa has retained $36,576 on hand.

Clinical social worker Preston Anderson has raised $50,183, which includes contributions from veterans affairs organizations; he currently has $15,265 on hand.

In District 4, where Councilmember Alex Pedersen is not seeking reelection, civil engineer Ken Wilson leads with $93,664 raised, $74,675 in vouchers. Wilson, after expenditures, has $32,290 on hand.

Tech entrepreneur Ron Davis has amassed $84,536, with $81,775 in community vouchers. Going into the final week of the primary, Davis has $28,213 left on hand.

University Neighbors Committee, another PAC that has near-identical donors as the Elliott Bay Neighbors Committee, the PAC backing Saka, is backing Maritza Rivera.

Advertising

The committee raised $52,500 and has a $5,000 pledge from the CEO of Clise Properties, Al Clise. The group has the same donors as the Elliott Bay Neighbors Committee, with the exception of the hotel-backed Seattle Hospitality for Progress PAC. Rivera, the deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture, raised $73,825, with $39,825 in vouchers. After expenditures and load and debt repayments, Rivera is left with $6,226.

In District 3, cannabis business owner Joy Hollingsworth has raised $93,640, with $64,550 in vouchers. After $56,595 in expenditures and loan and debt repayments, Hollingsworth is left with $34,192.

“I just kept my head down and kept hitting the ground running, and I’ll come up for air once the primaries pass,” Hollingsworth said on her fundraising efforts.

Trailing second is Alex Hudson, the former executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, with $84,101 and $49,700 in voucher support. After spending $57,309, he is left with $8,091 on hand.

Alex Cooley, a substitute teacher, has raised $79,096, with $75,150 in voucher support. After using $42,147 in expenditures, he is left with $13,623.

In District 5, Council President Debra Juarez is leaving at the end of her term. In response, 10 candidates have flooded the ballot. Nilu Jenks, a community advocate, has a big fundraising lead with $82,499, close to $51,000 in vouchers.

Jenks also has independent support from the SEIU 775 Quality Care Committee, which used Fuse Washington as a vendor to pay $8,000 for an ad in support of Jenks’ campaign.

“When it comes to the ground game, fundraising will help as you’re able to get people to translate those dollars into volunteer hours,” Schoettmer concluded.