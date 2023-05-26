In Seattle’s District 5, 10 candidates are vying for the City Council seat that will be vacated by Council President Debora Juarez at the end of the year.

They are Boegart Bibby, an IT supervisor; Lucca Murdoch Howard, a college student; Nilu Jenks, a community advocate; Shane Macomber, a payee coordinator; Cathy Moore, an attorney; ChrisTiana ObeySumner, a social equity consultant; Tye Reed, an operations director; Justin Simmons, former president of the Metropolitan Democratic Club of Seattle; Bobby J. Tucker, a former mayoral candidate; and Rebecca Williamson, a railyard switchman.

The district, which was expanded slightly southwest to include all of Carkeek Park during the redistricting process in 2022, represents about 105,000 people in neighborhoods such as Lake City, Northgate and parts of Crown Hill.

District 5 is one of four districts without an incumbent and has the most primary candidates of any of the seven districts on the ballot.

Ballots for the primary election ending Aug. 1 are scheduled to be mailed out in mid-July. Ballots for the Nov. 7 general election will be mailed out in mid-October. The deadline to register to vote is July 24.

Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office on Jan. 1.

Meet the candidates: Boegart Bibby | Lucca Murdoch Howard | Nilu Jenks | Shane Macomber | Cathy Moore | ChrisTiana ObeySumner | Tye Reed | Justin Simmons | Bobby J. Tucker | Rebecca Williamson

Boegart Bibby

“Whether on our public transit, in our parks, or elsewhere, our children deserve to feel safe. We have been generous and patient, it’s time to demand change and expect better behavior.”

Bio

Age: 51

Pronouns: Mr.

Work: I run the IT team for the Americas Region at HTC

Education: Bachelor of Arts in linguistics, University of Rochester

Neighborhood: Mapleleaf

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“My friends and neighbors, I am running to represent you and D5 because my career in Information Technology offers a different skillset to apply to our city’s problems. IT principles are sorely needed at City Hall. IT Management at its core is about customer satisfaction while being cost efficient. Examining problems and finding solutions (within budget) is what I do day in and day out, and I sincerely believe we are not getting our money’s worth from City Hall.

“Accountability is my top priority. We need to enhance auditing of city expenditures to ensure we are getting our money’s worth, identify what is working and cut the wasteful spending. Accountability also means expecting adults to conduct themselves as adults. Whether on our public transit, in our parks, or elsewhere, our children deserve to feel safe. We have been generous and patient, it’s time to demand change and expect better behavior.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Auditing and maximizing City Hall’s use of our tax dollars

3) Homelessness

4) Affordability

5) Cleaner parks and streets

6) Economic development

7) Environment

8) Transportation

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: No

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Lucca Murdoch Howard

“I believe funding the SSHD may help people like me get access to affordable housing.”

Bio

Age: 18

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Student

Education: Currently doing college, high school diploma

Neighborhood: Licton Springs

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am a student who is looking to enter the housing market. I cannot. I believe funding the SSHD may help people like me get access to affordable housing. I would also like to see investments into Aurora Avenue and public transit to make North Seattle nicer and more accessible without a car.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Housing affordability

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Affordability

2) Homelessness

3)Transit

4) Sustainability

5) Development

6) Safety

7) Parks

8) Streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Nilu Jenks

“I have always been drawn to community service, and as I watch our housing crisis, climate emergency, transportation struggles, and people not feeling safe, I think I can use my skills of bringing people together to effect the change we need to see.”

Bio

Age: 44

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Community Advocate

Education: Bachelor of Arts in economics and Spanish

Neighborhood: Lake City area

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am tired of divisive politics that have resulted in a city at odds and with our needs unmet. We have difficult problems to solve that will call for collaboration and looking for sustained and long term solutions. I have always been drawn to community service, and as I watch our housing crisis, climate emergency, transportation struggles, and people not feeling safe, I think I can use my skills of bringing people together to effect the change we need to see.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Our housing crisis and homelessness.

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Affordability/cost of living

2) Homelessness

3) Public safety

4) Economic development

5) Environmental sustainability

6) Transportation/walkability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Shane Macomber

“I am running to protect the spaces we have left, so the next generation of kids searching for a home have the same opportunities that I did.”

Bio

Age: 40

Pronouns: He/him

Work: I am a payee coordinator and a Realtor

Education: High school graduate

Neighborhood: Maple Leaf

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I grew up in Arlington, about 45 minutes north of Seattle. After graduation, I moved to North Seattle. When I did, I finally found a community that valued me for who I was. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if not for those spaces and community.

“Now, 22 years later I look around and all of the spaces for people to gather, meet and build community are being replaced. Corporate big box stores and chain restaurants are taking over our coffee shops and gathering spaces. None of these corporate interests invest in the communities around them. I know how important these spaces and communities were to me as a lost gay kid trying to find a place to belong. I am running to protect the spaces we have left, so the next generation of kids searching for a home have the same opportunities that I did.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

The cost of housing

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Affordability / cost of living

2) Homelessness

3) Economic development

4) Public safety

5) Transportation/walkability

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Cathy Moore

“Seattle and District 5 need experienced leadership now more than ever, rooted in our shared progressive values and focused on immediate priorities.”

Bio

Age: N/A

Pronouns: She/They

Work: Attorney

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Juris Doctor

Neighborhood: District 5

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“First and foremost, I am running for City Council to be a strong advocate for District 5 and its diverse and dynamic communities. Secondly, I am running for City Council to bring thoughtful collaborative solutions to the challenges facing the city as well as innovative approaches to growing a healthy thriving city that serves all its residents. As a judge, public defender, director of the Seattle Office of City Clerk, community volunteer, small business owner and parent of three, I saw how the city worked and didn’t work for people. Those experiences uniquely qualify me to tackle the multifaceted issues facing District 5 and our city at large. Seattle and District 5 need experienced leadership now more than ever, rooted in our shared progressive values and focused on immediate priorities.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Building a city for everyone.

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Homelessness

2) Public safety

3) Affordability

4) Transportation / walkability

5) Economic development

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

ChrisTiana ObeySumner

“Ultimately, being on city council will be another way of creating transformational change toward a more equitable society and toward resolving many of the upper stream challenges so that the downstream results that are successful, effective and sustainable.”

Bio

Age: 36

Pronouns: They/them

Work: Disability justice/social equity consultant; Business owner

Education: Associate in Arts in journalism and geology; B.Sc Psychology; Masters of Nonprofit Leadership; Master in Public Administration

Neighborhood: Greenwood

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’ve been a policy advocate for many years, deploying my skills in different positions: as a consultant, as a social worker, as a board member on city commissions, as an outspoken community member. Ultimately, being on city council will be another way of creating transformational change toward a more equitable society and toward resolving many of the upper stream challenges so that the downstream results that are successful, effective, and sustainable.

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Systemic gaps leading to inaction

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

Affordability/cost of living

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Tye Reed

“I’m running on a platform to uplift the demands laid out in the 2022 Solidarity Budget.”

Bio

Age: “Late twenties”

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Operations director

Education: Bachelor’s

Neighborhood: District 5

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“It has become all too easy for politicians to ignore the needs of marginalized communities while insisting they’re our allies during election season. That is why I’m running on a platform to uplift the demands laid out in the 2022 Solidarity Budget. Community members have already told us what they need to live and thrive in a safe and healthy Seattle; I can guarantee that implementing as many of those demands as possible will be my priority while in office.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Lack of progressive revenue

Please rank the following issues from most to least important

-Transportation/walkability

-Environmental sustainability

-Economic development

-Parks and public spaces

-Public safety

-Affordability / cost of living

-Homelessness

-Cleaner streets

“I will not”

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: No

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Justin Simmons

“Seattle is facing a number of interwoven crises, and I have the experience, insights, energy, relationships and talents needed to bring all residents and leaders across diverse communities and perspectives to the table to find practical policy solutions beyond ideology.”

Bio

Age: 52

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Candidate for Seattle City Council District 5

Education: Ingraham High School, University of Washington

Neighborhood: Broadview

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I was born and raised in what is now Seattle’s District 5, where I am now raising my own family. After more than 20 years of civic and district activism, I feel compelled to step up to the plate in order to do all that I can to help heal the city that I love. Seattle is facing a number of interwoven crises, and I have the experience, insights, energy, relationships and talents needed to bring all residents and leaders across diverse communities and perspectives to the table to find practical policy solutions beyond ideology. I am committed to accessible, responsible and accountable governance, and believe that collaboration, innovative thinking, positivity and hard work are the way to revive and even improve the Seattle we remember from not-so-long ago.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety / homelessness / affordable housing

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

-Transportation/walkability

-Environmental sustainability

-Economic development

-Parks and public spaces

-Public safety

-Affordability / cost of living

-Homelessness

-Cleaner streets

“Public safety comes first, always — but these issues are all intimately connected, so they cannot honestly be ranked.”

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Bobby J. Tucker

“If our leaders wanted homelessness to end here in Seattle, I believe it would be done.“

Bio

Age: 60

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Pick up specimens, transfer them to lab

Education: Seattle University

Neighborhood: North Seattle

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’m running for City Council (Because I Care). I’m a man of God, and God has created us to be brilliant people. Homelessness is a big problem in a lot of cities, but it doesn’t have to continue here in Seattle. In 1969 we sent men to the moon, and now men are going to space for fun. My point is if we are brilliant enough to send men to the moon in 1969, surely we are brilliant enough to solve our homeless problems, drug problems and other problems in our beautiful city. If our leaders wanted homelessness to end here in Seattle, I believe it would be done. Me being in the City Council will hold us all accountable. I’m running for City Council (Because I Care)!”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Homelessness, drug use, police accountability

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

-Transportation/walkability

-Environmental sustainability

-Economic development

-Parks and public spaces

-Public safety

-Affordability / cost of living

-Homelessness

-Cleaner streets

“Transportation/walkability”

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Maybe

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Rebecca Williamson

“All politics are class politics. The crisis we face comes from what the bosses’ class does to solve the crisis of their system on the backs of workers and farmers.”

Bio

Age: 41

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Railyard switchman

Education: Community college & social struggles

Neighborhood: Lake City

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“All politics are class politics. The crisis we face comes from what the bosses’ class does to solve the crisis of their system on the backs of workers and farmers.

“What we need immediately – housing, decent jobs, mental health and drug rehabilitation services, child care – can be won, but not by depending on institutions of the capitalist state.

“We need to organize independently through the unions, and fight to organize more. We must break with the Democrat and Republican parties.

“We need a labor party based on the unions, that can organize independent working-class political action for our needs, rather than those of the ruling class.

“At the heart of US politics is the defense of Constitutional freedoms won in struggle. Regardless of the target of unconstitutional searches and seizures, frame-ups and FBI spying, and violations of due process, these are rights that we need, and must be defended unconditionally.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Capitalism’s social, economic, moral crises

Please rank the following issues from most to least important

-Transportation/walkability

-Environmental sustainability

-Economic development

-Parks and public spaces

-Public safety

-Affordability / cost of living

-Homelessness

-Cleaner streets

“See answer above.”

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Maybe

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: No

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

