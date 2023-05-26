In District 4, four candidates are vying for the Seattle City Council seat that will be vacated by single-term Councilmember Alex Pedersen at the end of the year.

They are George Artem, a Vet Corps member; Ron Davis, a marketing consultant; Maritza Rivera, deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture; and Ken Wilson, a small business owner.

The district, which was trimmed geographically during redistricting in 2022 to offset population growth, includes about 105,000 people in neighborhoods such as Wedgwood, Wallingford and the University District.

District 4 is one of four districts without an incumbent.

Ballots for the primary election ending Aug. 1 are scheduled to be mailed out in mid-July. Ballots for the Nov. 7 general election will be mailed out in mid-October. The deadline to register to vote is July 24.

Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office on Jan. 1.

George Artem

“I got off the sidelines to bring balance back to City Council and bring Seattle ‘back from the brink’ through a restored commitment to public safety.”

Bio

Age: 36

Pronouns: He/him

Work: Vet Corps member with the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, Program Assistant Supportive Housing Environment

Education: Master of Science in information systems from the University of Washington, Juris Doctor candidate at New England Law | Boston

Neighborhood: University District

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am a lifelong greater Seattle resident who loves this city. When I came back from my first year of law school in 2021 it was unrecognizable. Places that were once thriving commercial districts like the International District and Little Saigon had turned into open air drug markets. Once clean streets were littered with homeless encampments and people were overdosing and openly using drugs without any consequences.

“The fallout from the pandemic era policies left me with a feeling of hopelessness. I fell into drug use myself and was homeless for a short period of time. Luckily, with the help of downtown shelters, my family, and my recovery circles, I was able to regain sobriety and begin a life of recovery and service work.

“I got off the sidelines to bring balance back to City Council and bring Seattle ‘back from the brink’ through a restored commitment to public safety.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Fentanyl crisis and public safety

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Affordability

3) Homelessness

4) Cleaner streets

5) Economic development

6) Transportation

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Environmental sustainability

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: No

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Ron Davis

“I’m running because after years of advocacy and community activism, I still don’t see the change we need.”

Bio

Age: 42

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Go-to market consulting for early stage tech companies

Education: Bachelor of Arts in history and philosophy, George Fox University, Summa Cum Laude; Master of Science, educational leadership, University of Oregon; Juris Doctor, cum laude, Harvard Law School

Neighborhood: Roosevelt at the border with Ravenna and U District

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

Advertising

“I’m running because after years of advocacy and community activism, I still don’t see the change we need. We’re one of the richest cities in the history of human civilization, but we still struggle with the basics–housing everyone, keeping people safe, creating opportunity for people from every background, and treating our neighbors with dignity and compassion when their luck runs short.

“I grew up in a wage-earning family, and I’ve seen firsthand the anxiety that comes from subpar pay and challenges created by the insane work hours it took to make ends meet. I saw how that changed with stable housing my parents could afford, and when my dad started earning a living wage. I benefited enormously from the opportunities this created–graduating from Harvard Law School and founding a tech startup. Millions haven’t never get their shot; we are failing them.

“Let’s get to work!”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Housing costs, homelessness, climate, crime

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Homelessness

2) Affordability/cost of living

3) Public safety

4) Transportation/walkability

5) Environmental sustainability

6) Parks and public spaces

7) Economic development

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Maritza Rivera

“I am running to make restoring our public safety system a priority because I know from personal experience that failing to take public safety seriously harms low-income and underserved communities the most.”

Bio

Age: 54

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Deputy director of the city of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture

Education: Lawyer

Neighborhood: Ravenna

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

Advertising

“As a mom of two teenage daughters, I will never forget the hours waiting and worrying outside Ingraham High School as my girls were in lockdown after a student was fatally shot inside.

“At that moment, I knew I had to take action. I never expected to run for political office, but I am running for City Council to restore Seattle to the safe and vibrant city I moved to more than two decades ago.

“I am running to make restoring our public safety system a priority because I know from personal experience that failing to take public safety seriously harms low-income and underserved communities the most. I won’t rest until we get to 5-minute response times for priority 911 calls, take home and car break-ins seriously, and get guns off our streets and out of our schools.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety and addressing homelessness

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public Safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Economic development

5) Transportation/walkability

6) Parks and public spaces

7) Environmental sustainability

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Ken Wilson

“We need to shift away from current failed solutions and focus on delivering the basic necessities of safe neighborhoods, well-maintained parks, roads, greenways, and public transportation that benefit all residents.”

Bio

Age: 53

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Small business owner/civil engineer specializing in design and management of infrastructure projects

Education: Bachelor of Science in civil engineering with minor in mathematics, Master of Science in civil engineering, and professional certificate in project management

Neighborhood: Wallingford, since 1996

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am running for Seattle City Council in District 4 because I believe that our city needs to get back to basics and return toward more pragmatic policy. The current council has not addressed the root causes of problems for homelessness, public safety, and housing affordability. We need to shift away from current failed solutions and focus on delivering the basic necessities of safe neighborhoods, well-maintained parks, roads, greenways, and public transportation that benefit all residents. As a civil engineer and business owner, I bring unique skills to our Council that will help implement long-term viable solutions. I am committed to promoting smart neighborhood growth that balances with tree canopy protection. I appreciate and understand the importance of creating a city that offers opportunities for all. I will work to ensure that the council prioritizes the needs of residents and to foster a vibrant and inclusive community.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety, homelessness causes, livability

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Economic development

5) Environmental sustainability

6) Transportation/walkability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: No

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Editor’s note: Candidates listed here reflect those who filed with King County Elections as of May 20. Responses and photos may be added after publication if candidates respond to requests from The Seattle Times.