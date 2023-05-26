In District 3, eight candidates are vying for the Seattle City Council seat that will be vacated by three-term Councilmember Kshama Sawant at the end of the year.

They are Shobhit Agarwal, who works in retail; Ry Armstrong, an artist and activist; Andrew Ashiofu, a clinical program manager; Alex Cooley, a substitute teacher; Bobby Goodwin, a public defender; Joy Hollingsworth of Food Access Network – Northwest Harvest; Efrain Hudnell, a deputy prosecuting attorney; and Alex Hudson, executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition.

The district, which was trimmed slightly during redistricting in 2022, represents about 105,000 people in neighborhoods including Capitol Hill, East Lake and the Central District.

District 3 is one of four districts without an incumbent in the election.

Ballots for the primary election ending on Aug. 1 are scheduled to be mailed out in mid-July. Ballots for the Nov. 7 general election will be mailed out in mid-October. The deadline to register to vote is July 24.

Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office on Jan. 1.

Shobhit Agarwal

“I am in this race because I want to build a more prosperous and equitable Seattle.”

Bio

Age: 49

Pronouns: He/him

Work: Retail

Education: Engineering (computer science), Master of Business Administration, Project Management Professional certification

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am Shobhit Agarwal and I am running for Seattle City Council District 3.

“I am a first-generation gay immigrant from India and have been with my husband, Matthew, for 19 years. From working as a program manager at Microsoft to pursuing the dream as an actor to working retail, I have experienced the struggles of everyday work and am a member of the SAG AFTRA union.

“I have been on the boards for my condominium HOA for five years and was on the board of Trikone NW, a South Asian LGBT group. These roles enabled me to listen to my constituents, be empathetic to their problems and focus on finding and implementing solutions. I get the job done!

“I am in this race because I want to build a more prosperous and equitable Seattle.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Developing green infrastructure for future

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Environmental sustainability

2) Transportation/walkability

3) Economic development

4) Public safety

5) Affordability / cost of living

6) Homelessness

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Ry Armstrong

“I’m running for Seattle City Council because I believe in an agenda focused on establishing affordable housing and shelter for displaced people, sustainable development of our city systems to protect the environment, and ensuring the safety of all our residents.”

Bio

Age: 28

Pronouns: They/she/he

Work: Artist and activist, remote worker

Education: BFA in Musical Theatre from CWU, MA in International Relations from AU

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“As your candidate for the open seat vacated by retiring Councilmember [Kshama] Sawant, I’m running for Seattle City Council because I believe in an agenda focused on establishing affordable housing and shelter for displaced people, sustainable development of our city systems to protect the environment, and ensuring the safety of all our residents. In particular, I’m in favor of working to establish Seattle as a “right-to-shelter” city, helping our community become the first city in America to be completely carbon and plastic free, and establishing further mitigation and accountability within public safety to protect victims of serious crime, in particular those in the BIPOC, AAPI and Queer communities. If successful, I’d be the first openly queer candidate to represent District 3 and first gender non-confirming human on the Council. As a democratic socialist and progressive pragmatist, I would be honored to earn your vote and support for our action-based campaign. @ryontheryse”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Universal shelter for our people

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Homelessness (I prefer the term Houselessness)

2) Affordability / cost of living

3) Transportation/walkability

4) Public safety

5) Environmental sustainability

6) Economic development

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Andrew Ashiofu

“I am running for office because I believe bringing my lived experiences and knowledge of policy to the council will allow us to finally address the issues plaguing our city.”

Bio

Age: 40

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Work: Clinical program manager

Education: Bachelor of Science in Microbiology

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am a pragmatic uniter who believes in standing up for what’s right, with empathy and accountability to my constituents. I believe in building relationships centered on the needs of the community. My lived experiences make me uniquely qualified to represent the people of District 3. I have been formerly unhoused, am HIV+, and am an LGBTQ+. I am able to empathize deeply and understand the issues facing the people of District 3, be it related to health care, housing affordability, homelessness, public safety, or a lack of community. I am running for office because I believe bringing my lived experiences and knowledge of policy to the council will allow us to finally address the issues plaguing our city.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle? Housing, public safety, racial equity

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Homelessness

2) Affordability/cost of living

3) Transportation/walkability

4) Economic development

5) Environmental sustainability

6) Parks and public spaces

7) Cleaner streets

8) Public safety

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Alex Cooley

“Our most critical issues — homelessness, safety, housing, transit — deserve bold solutions, honesty, collaboration and hard work.”

Bio

Age: 38

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Seattle Public Schools substitute teacher

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Education & Development

Neighborhood: Judkins Park

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am running for Seattle City Council D3 for many reasons: My deep love for our city, my desire for it to be a positive, healthy place to raise a family, my passion for municipal government, and my belief is that my experience makes me the right person for the job. I have spent my adult life working to find common ground on complex issues in a way that creates positive outcomes for the majority, not the minority. I have done this on the small scale in our schools as a union substitute teacher and on the large scale working with diplomats on the floor of the UN to reform international drug policies. The call to be of service to all in Seattle is deep for me. Our most critical issues — homelessness, safety, housing, transit — deserve bold solutions, honesty, collaboration and hard work. That’s what I’ll bring to City Hall.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Ineffective government

Please rank the following issues from most to least important

1) Homelessness

2) Public safety

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Transportation/walkability

5) Cleaner streets

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Economic development

8) Parks and public spaces

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Bobby Goodwin

“I’m running for Seattle City Council to make our local government fulfill its essential obligations to its citizens by focusing on public safety, housing and health.”

Bio

Age: 38

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Public defender

Education: Juris Doctor from Seattle University

Neighborhood: Central District/Minor

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’m running for Seattle City Council to make our local government fulfill its essential obligations to its citizens by focusing on public safety, housing and health.

“Working as a public defender for 12 years I understand the complex intersections between the criminal justice system, homelessness and healthcare.

“We need an adequate police force, but we also need an accountable police force that is community-centric! This means more foot and bike-patrols. It also means incentivizing officers to live where they work.

“We need to get people off the street and into safe housing! I’ll build more tiny houses and work with KCRHA to improve communications and reduce redundancies.

“We need more treatment! Seattle is full of people suffering from un/undertreated mental illness and substance abuse. Let’s re-double our efforts. No Seattleite should go without psych meds because of the price. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

A general lack of accountability

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Parks & public spaces

4) Environmental sustainability

5) Transportation/walkability

6) Cleaner dtreets

7) Economic development

8) Affordability

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Joy Hollingsworth

“I’ll bring missing representation to Council and protect the rights of historically excluded communities while seeking common ground solutions that reflect our shared, progressive values.”

Bio

Age: 39

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Work: “I am a part of the Food Access Network at Northwest Harvest, which supports over 400 food banks, meal programs, and schools to ensure those who suffer from hunger have access to healthy food. I work to drive policy changes to reduce hunger, poverty, and disparities in our state. I also remain involved in my family’s cannabis/hemp business, Hollingsworth Farms, one of Washington’s few independent, Black-owned, cannabis farms. In previous roles I have served as the Girls’ Program Director at A Plus Youth Program, and as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Seattle University.”

Education: Bachelor’s degree in multi/interdisciplinary studies (communications, marketing and religion), University of Arizona; Master’s degree in education, University of Washington

Neighborhood: Central District

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’m a third-generation District 3 neighbor, raised in a family of educators, public servants, and civil rights leaders. Inspired by them, I’ve dedicated my life to building community. Today, my wife and I rent the home my grandmother converted into a triplex to contribute to affordable housing in our community. I’m committed to food security and addressing root causes of poverty and inequities. I also help run our family-owned small business, rooted in sustainability and wellness.

“On the City Council, I will build on my record of leadership to expand affordable housing for low income, young people, and working families. I’ll advance community safety focusing on root cause investments and gun violence interventions. I’ll nourish small businesses and our local economy. I’ll bring missing representation to Council and protect the rights of historically excluded communities while seeking common ground solutions that reflect our shared, progressive values.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Creating safe, affordable, equitable neighborhoods

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Homelessness

2) Public safety

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Economic development

5) Environmental stability

6) Transportation/walkability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Efrain Hudnell

“I am running because I want to see solutions to the problems we face while also building a city that we can be proud to pass on to the next generation.”

Bio

Age: 34

Pronouns: He/him/his

Work: Deputy prosecuting attorney

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and Juris Doctorate degree

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“Seattle is a city of boundless potential, I am running because I want to see solutions to the problems we face while also building a city that we can be proud to pass on to the next generation. With four to five new faces coming to council, this is the moment to reimagine a Seattle that is more vibrant, full of opportunity, and climate resilient.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Housing shortage/affordability crisis

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Affordability / cost of living

2) Homelessness

3) Public safety

4) Environmental sustainability

5) Transportation/walkability

6) Parks and public spaces

7) Economic development

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Alex Hudson

“Across housing affordability, stewarding parks, improving neighborhoods, and expanding transit, I bring a decade of experience and an ability to create positive change.”

Bio

Age: 38

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition

Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science with minors in sociology and economics from Western Washington University

Neighborhood: First Hill

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’m a strong progressive and urbanist with a proven track record of delivering results and getting things done across divides. Across housing affordability, stewarding parks, improving neighborhoods, and expanding transit, I bring a decade of experience and an ability to create positive change.

“I led the First Hill Improvement Association, where I delivered affordable housing, better transportation, parks, and livability wins. I also led Transportation Choices Coalition, where I built coalitions that created transformative investments: free transit for youth, expanded light rail/bus service, bike/pedestrian improvements.

“Our district shares strong progressive values. We can lead on housing affordability, caring for the vulnerable, and public safety. But things are off track; Seattle is far from its potential. Right now we need effective, pragmatic representation. We deserve a city that works. Whether it’s housing, homelessness, public safety, or improving quality of life, I’m an experienced problem solver who will deliver for District 3.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Homelessness and housing affordability

Please rank the following issues from most to least important

“My priority issues are 1) Homelessness 2) Affordability / cost of living 3) Public safety and 4) Transportation/walkability”

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

