In Seattle’s District 2, incumbent City Councilmember Tammy Morales, who is running for a second term, is being challenged by Margaret Elisabeth, a disabled veteran, and Tanya Woo, a community advocate.

The district was expanded slightly to the northwest to include Yesler Terrace and Chinatown International District during the redistricting process last year, and represents about 105,000 people in neighborhoods that include Mount Baker, Columbia City and Rainier Beach.

Morales is one of three incumbents seeking re-election.

Ballots for the primary election ending Aug. 1 are scheduled to be mailed out in mid-July. Ballots for the Nov. 7 general election will be mailed out in mid-October. The deadline to register to vote is July 24.

Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office on Jan. 1.

Margaret Elisabeth

“It’s time for Seattle to prepare for the future and I have an evergreen vision for what Seattle can become, a model for how other cities can grow and be prepared for the coming climate catastrophe.”

Bio

Age: 54

Pronouns: They/Them

Work: Disabled veteran

Education: University of Kentucky

Neighborhood: Rainier Beach

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

A real living wage

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Affordability/cost of living

2) Homelessness

3) Transportation/walkability

4) Environmental sustainability

5) Public safety

6) Cleaner streets

7) Economic development

8) Parks and public spaces

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Tammy Morales

Incumbent

“I’m running again to stop the displacement of Black and brown communities, to create healthy, resilient neighborhoods and manage growth so that everyone can thrive.”

Bio

Age: 54

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Work: Seattle City Council Member

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology, Master of Science in Community and Regional Planning

Neighborhood: Lakewood/Seward Park

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“Seattle is at a critical moment in its history. Despite being one of the wealthiest cities in the country, some corners of the city have yet to share in that prosperity. I’m running again to stop the displacement of Black and brown communities, to create healthy, resilient neighborhoods and manage growth so that everyone can thrive. The people of D2 deserve to share in the City’s prosperity; to stay rooted in community; and to build generational wealth.

“I’m proud of the work my team and I have done to improve community safety, address the opportunity gaps for our young people, and stop displacement. We’ve secured $250 million to make significant investments in infrastructure for sidewalk improvements, beach restoration, and park improvements. We funded resources for housing and homelessness services, community-based public safety initiatives, and for restorative justice in schools and leadership programs for Black girls and trans youth.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Housing is a human right

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Affordability/cost of living

2) Homelessness

3) Economic development

4) Transportation/walkability

5) Public safety

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Tanya Woo

“I will take my combined experience in building affordable housing, providing public safety, working with the unhoused, and operating a small business to the City Council.”

Bio

Age: 44

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Community advocate

Education: Bachelor’s in Communications, University of Washington

Neighborhood: Dunlap

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“Growing up in Seattle, I have seen the effects of bad policy. I have built affordable housing, led a policing alternative group, and volunteered in encampments. I understand the importance of generational wealth, gentrification, and displacement. I have fought hate, bias, and discrimination.

“I am the product of racist policies — my family immigrated to the US in 1887, but because of the Chinese Exclusion Act, I am the first to be born on US soil. I am a small business owner. I know that we can do better not only for our small businesses but also for the most rent-burdened residents. I will take my combined experience in building affordable housing, providing public safety, working with the unhoused, and operating a small business to the City Council.

“I know that the answers are here in the community. I want to stand up for the people of South Seattle.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Performative politics, not real solutions

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability

4) Transportation

5 ) Economic development

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: No

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

