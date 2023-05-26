In District 1, eight candidates are vying for a Seattle City Council seat that will be vacated by two-term Councilmember Lisa Herbold at the end of the year.

They are Preston Anderson, a clinical social worker; Lucy Barefoot; Stephen Brown, president of Eltana bagels; Maren Costa, a climate activist; Jean Iannelli Craciun, a sociologist; Mia Jacobson; Rob Saka, an attorney; and Phil Tavel, an administrative law judge.

The district, which was expanded slightly east during the redistricting process in 2022, represents about 105,000 people from West Seattle and neighborhoods such as Sodo and Georgetown.

Ballots for the primary vote ending Aug. 1 will be mailed out in mid-July. Ballots for the general election ending Nov. 7 will be mailed out in mid-October. The deadline to register to vote is July 24.

Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office on Jan. 1.

Preston Anderson

“I will work with the City Council members to introduce standards among housing agencies that improve clinical care and improve outcomes.”

Bio

Age: 43

Pronouns: He/him/his

Work: Clinical social work

Education: Master’s in social work from the University of Washington, Tacoma; Master of Public Administration from The Evergreen State College; Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Washington

Neighborhood: High Point (West Seattle)

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am running for Seattle City Council, District 1 because I believe that the insight and experience of a clinical social worker that has worked extensively in behavioral health and in homeless programs would be the most effective in ensuring we reverse the trends seen throughout the city of increasing homelessness, increasing deaths due to overdose, and overall increased dysfunction that has impacted most neighborhoods in Seattle. I will work with the City Council members to introduce standards among housing agencies that improve clinical care and improve outcomes. I will ensure that our frontline workers providing care for our homeless receive adequate training, support, and compensation for the critical work they do.

“During my time of door-knocking and doing outreach throughout District 1, I’ve been told by many constituents that they feel unheard and consequently disengaged from local politics. However, I hope to re-engage many disaffected voters.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Disorder

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Economic development

5) Environmental sustainability

6 )Transportation/walkability

7) Cleaner streets

8) Parks and public spaces

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Lucy Barefoot

Barefooot did not meet The Seattle Times’ questionnaire deadline.

Stephen Brown

“I am the only candidate in the race who has taken ideas (mine and others) and developed them into actionable plans.”

Bio

Age: 62

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: President of Eltana bagels

Education: Master of Business Administration, Stanford University; Bachelor of Arts, McGill University

Neighborhood: Alaska Junction, West Seattle

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I love Seattle and I know she needs real help. At this critical junction in our city’s development, the city council needs grounded, pragmatic, visionary leadership. I am the only candidate in the race who has taken ideas (mine and others) and developed them into actionable plans. And then taken those plans and brought them into operation. I believe my combination of talent, insight and temperament is what Seattle needs now on City Council.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Economic development (particularly downtown)

4) Walkability

5) Affordability

6) Cleaner streets

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Environmental sustainability

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Maren Costa

“Seattle is so prosperous, yet we’re failing to make meaningful progress on key issues: public safety, homelessness, affordable housing, and climate change.”

Bio

Age: 54

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Design leader in tech, mom

Education: Bachelor of Arts – English, Women Studies; post-grad certificate in user-centered design, University of Washington

Neighborhood: West Seattle/Genesse

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’ve lived in District 1 for 20 years, raising my LGBTQ-positive, blended family of four teenagers, one adopted out of the foster care system with special needs, and all in public schools.

“While at Amazon, I became aware that Amazon had no real climate plan, and it treated warehouse workers unacceptably poorly. Rather than just leave, I decided to stay and mobilize thousands of tech workers to pressure Amazon to create their Climate Pledge, and to stand with warehouse workers in early 2020 when Amazon was ruthlessly putting profit over people.

“Seattle is so prosperous, yet we’re failing to make meaningful progress on key issues: public safety, homelessness, affordable housing, and climate change. We need a bold, unified, grounded vision to efficiently address our challenges, seize the immense opportunities of this moment, and build a thriving, equitable and sustainable city.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety (exacerbated by drugs)

Please rank the following issues from most to least important :

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability / cost of living

4) Economic development

5) Transportation/walkability

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Jean Iannelli Craciun

“The country is watching Seattle, as we reduce homelessness and revitalize Downtown/ Pioneer Square, and further Women’s & LGBTQIA2s+ rights.”

Bio

Age: 69

Pronouns: She/They

Work: “I am a sociologist and have owned various Market Research companies for 40 years. Currently own Jean Iannelli Craciun Consulting. I am the Founder/President of The Diversity Center of Washington (dba The Diversity Center of Seattle). I am a policy analyst for U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Census. I am working hard at running for City Council.”

Education: “I have a BA in Political Science from the University of Cincinnati (played NCAA Varsity basketball); MA in Sociology with an emphasis in Criminology and Research Design from Cleveland State University; I participated in a collaboration with Alaska Pacific University and Boston College for an Ed.D. (ABD).”

Neighborhood: Morgan Junction at Fauntleroy, and California

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I grew up the youngest of five children in Cleveland, above my family’s funeral home. Downstairs, my parents and grandparents modeled loving kindness to people in crisis. This was formative in my development as a compassionate person and humanist.

“My early political training included Congresswoman Bella Abzug (D-NY) when my English and drama teacher became Congresswoman Mary Rose Oakar (D-Ohio) and I worked in Washington D.C. as an Intern to the Congresswomans’ Caucus. I traveled all over America studying the most important issues of the day. In 2006, I moved my young family from Alaska intentionally to Seattle to participate in the DEI movement. I have always owned a market research company and increasingly had more clients based in Washington.

“The country is watching Seattle, as we reduce homelessness and revitalize Downtown/ Pioneer Square, and further Women’s & LGBTQIA2s+ rights. I am the Founder/President of The Diversity Center of Washington (2018).”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Inaction caused by status quo

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Economic development

5) Transportation/walkability

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Yes

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Mia Jacobson

Jacobson did not meet The Seattle Times’ questionnaire deadline.

Rob Saka

“At City Hall, I want to normalize collaborating across differences, finding common ground, and ultimately getting bold things accomplished that truly work for all.”

Bio

Age: 40

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Work: Attorney

Education: Diploma, Kent-Meridian High School; Associate in Arts, Green River College; Associate in Science, Community College of the Air Force; Bachelor of Arts, University of Washington; Juris Doctor, UC Law San Francisco.

Neighborhood: West Seattle/Delridge

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’m on a mission to serve by going from former foster child to Seattle City Councilmember. I am a public-school dad of three, attorney, justice reform advocate, and Air Force veteran. I am the son of a Nigerian immigrant and former warehouse worker who ended up raising me as a single father. Now that I am a father myself, I am running because I want to make sure Seattle is the best it can be for my kids and all kids across this city. I’m also running to work on real solutions to issues like public safety and homelessness, rather than play politics. At City Hall, I want to normalize collaborating across differences, finding common ground, and ultimately getting bold things accomplished that truly work for all. I couldn’t be more energized at the opportunity we have to pave a better way forward for our city together.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety, homelessness, affordable housing

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Economic development

5) Parks and public spaces

6) Transportation/walkability

7) Environmental sustainability

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Phil Tavel

“We need a City Council that will prioritize public service over political theater.”

Bio

Age: 51

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Administrative law judge

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Physics / Science Technology and Society, and a Juris Doctor degree

Neighborhood: Arbor Heights, West Seattle

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“Because Seattle continues to fail to effectively address issues around public safety and homelessness. We need a City Council that will prioritize public service over political theater. We need a council that can restore trust and faith in government. And, we need a council that will work WITH the Mayor, the City Attorney and each other to focus on delivering on the promises set out in our city charter regarding protecting and enhancing the health, safety, environment and welfare of its people and for providing transparency, accountability and ethics in governance and civil service. I want to be part of getting Seattle to realize its amazing potential and rekindle a sense of pride in our city for everyone that lives here.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Economic development

4) Affordability

5) Environmental sustainability

6) Parks and public spaces

7) Transportation

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers? Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A:Maybe

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Editor’s note: Candidates listed here reflect those who filed with King County Elections as of May 20. Responses and photos may be added after publication if candidates respond to requests from The Seattle Times.