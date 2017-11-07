M. Lorena González was handily re-elected Tuesday to the Seattle City Council, while Teresa Mosqueda won in the other council race over Jon Grant.

González, a civil-rights attorney and former legal adviser to ex-Mayor Ed Murray, held a commanding lead with 68 percent of the vote over South Seattle neighborhood activist Pat Murakami on Tuesday. González raised $130,000 more in campaign contributions than Murakami and won a wider range of endorsements, including those of the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood and King County Democrats, in the citywide Council Position 9 contest.

In the Council Position 8 race, also citywide, Mosqueda led Grant with nearly 62 percent in Tuesday’s count. Mosqueda, political director of the Washington State Labor Council, and Grant, former executive director of the Tenants Union of Washington State, were separated by nearly 23,000 votes.

There are more than 100,000 estimated votes still to count in Seattle. The two are vying for the seat held by retiring Councilmember Tim Burgess.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant and her Socialist Alternative Party have backed Grant, along with the Democratic Socialists of America. Every local Democratic Party group and virtually every union endorsed Mosqueda, whose supporters include U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Mosqueda and Grant disagreed over affordable-housing policy. Grant said he would demand that developers devote 25 percent of their projects to low-income housing — rather than the 2 to 11 percent required under the city’s existing framework. Mosqueda said that might sound good but would deter developers from building needed housing.

Taxpayer-funded “democracy vouchers” figured prominently in both council races. Grant and Mosqueda each collected the $300,000 maximum in vouchers from Seattle voters. González received $213,175 in vouchers while Murakami got $128,850.

Grant raised $56,000 in additional contributions to Mosqueda’s $150,000. A labor-backed independent expenditure campaign spent $200,000 backing Mosqueda.