For as long as there has been a District 3 seat on the Seattle City Council, it has been filled by Kshama Sawant, the city’s only elected socialist and one of the most polarizing figures in Seattle politics.

As Councilmember Sawant prepares to leave at the end of the year, nonprofit workers Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson are pitching new political identities to voters before the Nov. 7 election.

District 3, which includes Eastlake, Capitol Hill and the Central District, is one of four districts with an open seat on this year’s ballot.

Hudson and Hollingsworth had the smallest vote gap for front-runners of any district in the August primary, beating out six other candidates. Hollingsworth nabbed 36.9% of the vote, outearning Hudson by less than 90 votes with 36.5%.

While turnout was down in every district compared to the 2019 primary, without the draw of firebrand Sawant, District 3 saw the biggest drop from 46% to just 36.3% of registered voters participating.

To reengage the district, Hollingsworth and Hudson say voters need to see action on big issues like public safety and housing but also an emphasis on local government services.

In interviews last week, both candidates committed to focusing on potholes rather than politics, they said.

“People are asking for us to focus on local issues, being hyper-focused on neighborhood issues, block-by-block,” Hollingsworth said, noting many residents feel the need for a “reintroduction” to local government after a contentious council term.

Hudson similarly said she doesn’t think politicizing the City Council has done much good in recent years, and she would stick to the district’s basic needs.

“I don’t really have greater political ambitions by any means. And I’m smart enough to know that if I did, the Seattle City Council would not be the place to start,” Hudson said.

Repaying debt to “good government”

Hudson is a 38-year-old transit advocate who was born in King County and “raised on the church of NPR,” spending her young life and career dedicated to progressive politics.

While attending Western Washington University, Hudson began her activism by founding a chapter of the ACLU club on her campus. After graduating, Hudson was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, an experience that highlighted the value of government to her

With no insurance, Hudson relied on Medicaid to get treatment, noting “good government saved [her] life.”

“And that’s a debt of gratitude I’m just trying to repay,” Hudson said.

Since then, Hudson has spent her career working for groups like the First Hill Association and most recently spent five years as executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, a nonprofit advocating for transit. In 2015, she was named by Seattle magazine as one of Seattle’s most influential people.

During the pandemic, Hudson became the legal guardian of a teenager. She and her family are car-free renters on First Hill, where Hudson has been living for over a decade.

Helping Seattle become an “adult”

Hollingsworth, 39, has lived almost her entire life in the Central District and works on the Food Access Network team at Northwest Harvest.

After a career in basketball, including playing collegiately, professionally in Greece and coaching at Seattle University, Hollingsworth helped run the family business: Hollingsworth Cannabis Company.

Hollingsworth is a third-generation Seattleite whose late grandmother, Dorothy Hollingsworth, was a civil rights leader in Seattle education and the first Black woman to serve on a school board in Washington.

Her political motivations are tied to helping Seattle through what she calls its “teenage years” between its past as a growing city and its future as a thriving one.

“We’re an awkward teenager that’s trying to figure out how we’re going to grow into an adult and what pathway we want to go down,” Hollingsworth said.

Noting that she believes the city has “failed” in many ways to pick that path, Hollingsworth said her community relationships and lived experiences qualify her to chart it.

Hollingsworth and her wife rent in the Central District with their dog.

The big issues

Hollingsworth and Hudson agree on what the main issues are: housing, public safety and better basic local government services.

Both candidates also say they would be open to adding progressive revenue streams to help address the city’s projected $500 million deficit by 2026 but want to optimize current spending first and increase support for downtown businesses to drive existing revenues.

Hollingsworth said she could get behind increasing the existing JumpStart payroll tax or adding capital gains, CEO or high-earner taxes but has not committed to supporting one specific revenue fix.

Hudson similarly said she would entertain different ideas but said the city would likely need a capital gains tax, which she considers a “reasonable tax on the wealthiest people in our city.”

Both also support aggressively adding homelessness shelters, tiny houses and, as Hudson put it, “working with, frankly, anyone who will help us site places for people to go.”

The candidates start to differ on how they would triage the big issues.

For Hudson, it’s housing and affordability first, then transit and public safety. Hollingsworth emphatically believes public safety is the top issue, followed by homelessness, housing and youth development.

On housing, Hollingsworth wants to see more small multifamily units, including duplexes and quadplexes, and wants to provide technical assistance to homeowners seeking to develop accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

Hollingsworth wants to prioritize converting unused downtown office space into housing — which Hudson also supports — to not only add housing stock but to create a “pandemic-proof” downtown that does not rely on a traditional five-day, in-person workweek to have sustainable foot traffic.

Hudson’s housing priority is cutting red tape to encourage more housing by quickly permitting developments and widely upzoning the city to encourage density.

Hollingsworth thinks zoning should be done on a more case-by-case basis in different neighborhoods.

The most significant policy difference between the two candidates lies in a grocery store parking lot.

In separate interviews, both Hudson and Hollingsworth used grocery shopping to illustrate their stance on public safety — the only issue now on par with homelessness as the top concern of voters, according to a poll released by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Hollingsworth said she realized how bad public safety in Seattle had gotten when her mother, who came from a housing project in New Orleans, asked her for an escort to the grocery store in 2022.

“People are standing at bus stops with people smoking fentanyl and on buses. We have encampments everywhere, it feels like. There are people that are scared to go to the grocery store,” Hollingsworth said.

The solution, Hollingsworth believes, is faster 911 response and an aggressive intervention on the drug crisis in Seattle.

Hollingsworth said she would have supported a recent bill allowing the city to prosecute public drug use and knowing possession and also supports increasing the number of police.

Hudson would rather prioritize alternatives to police, which Hollingsworth sees as an addition to more officers, and does not support arresting people for drug use.

Instead, Hudson says the city’s first public safety priority should be providing shelter and treatment to people who need it.

“No one should have to have a mental health crisis in front of the QFC. And I also don’t think that you should have to walk by people who are having a mental health crisis when you’re trying to go to the QFC,” Hudson said.

“If you get that person in crisis help first, both problems are solved,” she added.

Who supports whom

Hudson is the chosen candidate for many community activists, transit groups like the Transit Riders Union and left-leaning local news sites like The Stranger, PubliCola and The Urbanist, which deemed her “clearly most likely to be able to deliver on progressive urbanist policies.”

With Sawant’s shoes to fill, Hudson says she is the most progressive candidate and the right choice for District 3.

“We’re a very progressive district, and voters want a candidate with strong progressive values. I can give them that,” Hudson said.

Hollingsworth rebuffed the idea of being the more centrist of the two candidates.

“What does progressive even mean?” Hollingsworth said, noting she “doesn’t like labels.”

“When did a Black, queer woman whose family owns a cannabis farm become moderate?” she joked.

Hollingsworth received the endorsement of The Seattle Times editorial board, which functions independently of the newsroom, and was the only candidate endorsed by Mayor Bruce Harrell during the primary. Harrell said Hollingsworth would be “invaluable on the City Council,” as the city addresses public safety, affordability and other issues.

As of Wednesday, Hollingsworth is outraising Hudson by nearly $40,000 — Hollingsworth’s $186,000 comes from 2,394 individual contributors, while Hudson’s $147,000 is from 1,758 individual contributors.