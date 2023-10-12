Residents across southeast Seattle’s City Council District 2 are itching for progress, but what that looks like — and who will usher it in — is at the core of one of the highest-profile races on the Nov. 7 ballot.

With housing affordability, homelessness, a worsening drug crisis and public safety among residents’ top concerns, District 2 voters are faced with a choice: Stick with Councilmember Tammy Morales, a first-term incumbent who’s one of the City Council’s most progressive members, or back challenger Tanya Woo, a newcomer to city politics most known for her work advocating for the Chinatown International District.

Morales, one of three incumbents running for their seat again, said she’s seeking reelection because “the work that I came here to do is not finished.” She wants to continue her work addressing housing affordability, gun violence, pedestrian and bike safety and systemic racism.

“I got into this because I want to try to stop the displacement that’s happening of our Black and Brown neighbors and businesses, and there’s still work to do to make sure that people can stay in Seattle,” Morales said in an interview as she walked through Rainier Beach Playfield on her way to canvas in the Dunlap neighborhood.

Woo said she is challenging Morales because she believes the council member has failed to listen to residents, and she’s been alarmed by the rise in violent and property crime, anti-Asian sentiments and visible drug markets at 12th and Jackson.

“It’s frustrating just to see the inaction that’s happening,” Woo said in an interview, sitting in Le’s Deli & Bakery in Othello before heading to Beacon Hill for an evening of doorknocking. “When our communities were in crisis, we reached out to our elected officials and no one showed up for us,” Woo said.

The council district, one of the city’s most racially and economically diverse, includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown International District, Columbia City, Georgetown and Rainier Beach, Sodo and Seward Park. The district represents about 105,000 people.

In the primary, Morales captured about 52.3% of the vote, while Woo received about 42.6% of the vote. As of Tuesday, Morales has raised more than $152,000 in donations, while Woo has raised more than $183,000.

Morales’ first term

Morales, a 54-year-old Lakewood homeowner and former labor organizer who’s lived and worked in the South End for more than 20 years, was elected in 2019 and took office in January 2020.

The council was soon thrust into addressing the rapidly evolving pandemic, managing the flood of federal COVID-19 relief and answering calls for racial justice following the murder of George Floyd, she said.

During her term, she advocated for hazard pay for grocery workers, ushered in new tenant protections, sought funding for better bike lanes and speed-enforcement cameras, supported Seattle’s new social housing developer by securing money for start-up costs and prevented proposed budget cuts to anti-Asian hate programs.

“One of the things we’ve learned is that people are struggling to have their basic needs met and we don’t have a social safety net in this country,” Morales said. “That’s what we need to fix.”

Morales has secured endorsements from a slew of labor unions, progressive groups and local politicians, including the MLK Labor Council, UAW Local 4121, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, the Seattle Education Association, Planned Parenthood and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

Christina Shimizu, executive director of social justice nonprofit Puget Sound Sage and its lobbying arm, said she supports Morales’ “strong public health approach to public safety,” adding that tackling the root causes of addiction and violence is more effective than just addressing the aftermath.

“[She] understands that addressing the needs of our communities around drug use or around crime is going to take us making big investments and long-term investments in mental health and housing, things that stabilize our communities,” Shimizu said.

Woo’s motivation

Woo, who co-owns the historic Louisa Hotel with her family, was also busy during the pandemic, helping form the CID Community Watch in 2020. The volunteer group patrolled streets to protect small businesses, gave water and food to homeless residents and administered Narcan.

A 44-year-old Dunlap homeowner, Woo is relatively new to city politics. She hadn’t voted in local elections until 2021, The Stranger reported. It’s something she regrets, she said, chalking it up to feeling like her voice didn’t matter.

But Woo said what she lacks in political experience, she makes up for in her “feet on the ground” experience. She rose to prominence in 2022 leading protests against the expansion of an existing homeless shelter in Sodo.

“We’re not anti-homeless, we wanted a seat at the table,” Woo said. “We were like enough is enough. … We want more outreach and engagement.”

Woo has garnered endorsements from the Seattle Fire Fighters Union, the Metropolitan Democratic Club of Seattle, Seattle Hospitality for Progress, former Gov. Gary Locke and The Seattle Times editorial board (which operates independently from the newsroom). The National Association of Realtors has spent more than $61,000 independently to back Woo.

Matt Chan, who previously served as a special advisor to Mayor Bruce Harrell, first met Woo volunteering with the CID Community Watch. He said he supports Woo because she’s “pragmatic and listens to people instead of acting for an ideology,” adding that she will advocate for immediate solutions to visible homelessness, open drug use and crime.

“Most live in the present, paycheck to paycheck,” Chan said. “When you say it’ll get better years from now, they don’t have economic buffers to look in the future.”

Differing views

Morales and Woo agree the Seattle Police Department needs cultural reform and greater accountability. Beyond that, their views diverge dramatically in their approach to public safety and policing.

Morales believes police are necessary to respond to violent crimes, but said more funding should go toward police alternatives, such as social workers responding to mental health crisis calls and community-based violence intervention groups. Morales does not support increasing the police budget to hire more officers.

“I think it is a false choice to say that the only way to address safety in the city is by increasing police officers,” Morales said.

In contrast, Woo supports hiring more police officers and increasing the city’s police budget, combined with a mix of alternative responses and funding for community-based groups. Woo said too few officers are on staff, noting response times to Priority 1 calls in the district have crept up compared to pre-pandemic.

“We need to hold them accountable, but at the same time, when we did actually defund police, we demoralized the police department, [nearly] 600 officers left,” Woo said.

Woo criticized Morales for her recent vote against a contentious drug enforcement bill allowing the city attorney to pursue gross misdemeanor charges for public drug use and possession of illicit drugs.

Morales said she voted against the bill because it did not include money for expanding diversion programs, adding that “jailing somebody doesn’t give them treatment” and many will slip back into addiction when released. Woo said she would’ve voted for the bill, saying, “We can’t make the perfect plan the enemy of a good plan.”

The candidates also disagree on the city’s policy of removing homeless encampments. Morales opposes it, saying displacing people destroys their belongings and makes it harder for outreach workers to offer services. Woo supports clearing encampments in some instances, saying doing so provides an opportunity for homeless residents to access drug treatment and shelter.

Some common ground

How to fund the myriad social programs Seattle residents need remains a big question as the city faces a projected average deficit of $224 million in 2025 and 2026.

Morales, who voted for the “JumpStart Seattle” payroll tax on big businesses in 2020, said she supports the three most viable progressive taxes explored by the city’s Revenue Stabilization Workgroup.

“We have had generations of city policy that prioritizes corporate interests over the interests of the people,” Morales said. “We have to start reversing that trend.”

Woo said she isn’t necessarily against new progressive tax revenue measures but would like to do an analysis of the city’s budget and “make sure we put our house in order first.”

“I kind of take it from a business perspective. We have a budget, we can’t just keep asking for more money,” Woo said. “I would like to get a better, a clearer, idea of areas where we’re doing well and areas where we could possibly trim.”

Both say housing affordability and protecting residents from displacement is a priority. They both back the $970 million housing levy renewal on the November ballot, advocate for community-led housing developments and support mandating market-rate developers build affordable housing units.

They also agree more permanent housing is needed to address homelessness, but that in the meantime, there needs to be more sanctioned places for homeless residents to live, including tiny home villages and RV safe lots. Both say the city and county must create more in-patient treatment facilities and improve access to medication such as methadone and buprenorphine.