Maren Costa says she turned toward politics after she was fired by Amazon for workplace activism and a number of U.S. senators and other officials supported her cause. Rob Saka says he decided to run for City Council partly because gunshots at an RV camped near his home made him fear for his kids.

Now Costa, a tech worker, and Saka, an attorney, are competing for the Seattle City Council’s District 1 seat in the Nov. 7 election. The winner will replace Lisa Herbold and represent a district that includes West Seattle’s many neighborhoods, plus South Park, Georgetown, Sodo and Pioneer Square.

Herbold chose not to seek a third term, saying she wanted to clear the way for a progressive candidate with less baggage for conservatives to attack.

Costa finished first in District 1’s eight-way Aug. 1 primary, snaring an endorsement from The Stranger and 33% of the vote. Saka finished second with 24%, securing an endorsement from The Seattle Times editorial board (which operates independently from the newsroom). Costa did well in Alaska Junction, Highland Park and South Park. Saka did well in waterfront areas.

Broadly speaking, Costa is running as a left-lane candidate and Saka as a centrist option, though both say those labels don’t reflect the nuances of their views.

Costa says District 1 needs someone who can combine practical experience from the “get things done” world of big tech with a commitment to stand up for workers and other vulnerable people. Saka says the district needs his focus on public safety and equity, arguing leaders should voice clear support for policing while holding officers accountable for misdeeds.

Those themes were evident as voters answered their doors in West Seattle’s High Point neighborhood last month. One described public safety as a priority for her, saying the incidents she hears about on the news and reads about online are making her uneasy. Another called affordable housing a priority for him, saying the wealth gap is driving working class people out of Seattle.

Costa’s campaign has raised about $141,000, with $110,500 coming from taxpayer-funded “democracy vouchers.” Saka’s campaign has raised about $197,000, with about $149,000 coming from vouchers.

Independent political committees, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money in Seattle races, will likely pour money into the race in the coming weeks. Ahead of the primary, a committee with large donations from a number of business groups and leaders spent $20,000 to support Saka.

All seven of the council’s district seats are up for grabs, giving voters a chance to change course at City Hall or maintain the existing balance of power.

Costa’s background

Costa, 54, was raised in a Minnesota college town, got an English degree and then moved to Seattle, where she started a nonprofit that supported women and girls. When Seattle “became a tech town,” she landed a job at Amazon, working on the company’s retail website.

As the company grew, her career also grew. Costa spent time at other companies, like Microsoft, and eventually became a lead user-experience designer back at Amazon, working on products like the cashierless Amazon Go stores and the Alexa virtual assistant.

At a point, she “found out that Amazon was horribly behind” on reducing its climate impacts and helped start Amazon Employees for Climate Justice. Costa still admired Amazon for “doing things that nobody had done before,” but thought the company should also be leading against climate change.

The group’s activism pushed Amazon to pledge carbon neutrality by 2040, Costa says. Once COVID-19 began, she helped circulate a petition to improve conditions in Amazon warehouses. When she and a colleague were fired (illegally, the National Labor Relations Board ruled), their story made national headlines and nudged Costa toward politics.

“I’m really interested in systems change,” she said, resting at Walt Hundley park in High Point after knocking on voters’ doors. “Collective action … is massive. And then you need policy writers on the flip side to turn that collective action into successful policy.”

Costa has since worked for Microsoft and advised startups. Her campaign has emphasized that she’s an LGBTQ mom with kids in public schools. She lives in West Seattle, near Alaska Junction.

Saka’s background

Saka, 40, grew up in and out of foster care in Minneapolis until his father, an immigrant from Nigeria, gained custody and moved with him to Kent in South King County. The candidate says his tumultuous childhood helps him empathize with other people who are having a hard time in life.

“I went to 13 different schools,” he said, chatting at a table outside C&P Coffee on California Avenue. “Me and my dad, we struggled.”

Just after Saka graduated from high school, the 9/11 attacks inspired him to join the U.S. Air Force, where he served for a decade, including as an intelligence officer. After earning degrees via the G.I. Bill, Saka worked as an attorney in Seattle, spending time at Perkins Coie and Microsoft. He lost his job at Meta in May during a round of layoffs and has been campaigning full time since then.

Saka points to his civic involvement as proof that he cares about and understands government: He was an appointed member of King County’s most recent charter review commission, the county’s most recent redistricting committee and Seattle’s most recent police chief search committee.

The charter review commission was particularly important, Saka says, because he helped craft changes aimed at improving police accountability. The commission recommended, and voters agreed, that subsequent sheriffs should be appointed by the Metropolitan King County Council rather than elected.

“I was one of the core architects of that, because I believe in effective civilian oversight” of police, while also wanting a robust force, said Saka, who lives in Delridge, mentioning the gunshots that rattled his neighborhood last winter.

The issues

Costa and Saka agree somewhat on certain things, like the need for denser residential zoning via changes to Seattle’s comprehensive plan in 2024.

Saka says he supports the Alternative 5 concept, which would allow more housing throughout the city and which is the most aggressive option currently being studied by officials. Costa says she supports going beyond that, siding with advocates for more high-rise buildings in urban villages and more apartments everywhere, including near transit and parks.

Both prevaricated when asked whether Herbold has done a good job.

The opponents say they diverge on street homelessness. Costa opposes “sweeps” of encampments while Saka supports “cleaning up and remove problem encampments and connecting people with shelter services.”

Their views on drugs are another contrast. Saka thinks the city attorney should be able to prosecute people for drug possession or public drug use. He supported a law that the council rejected in June and a version that the council passed last month, because it “recognizes the important role that policing can play in encouraging people to seek treatment,” he said.

“I don’t think kids and families should have to hop over needles and drug paraphernalia,” he said. “People suffering” from drugs “should come to expect better from the city, not allowing them to do that.”

Costa says she doesn’t think people should be arrested and prosecuted for possessing drugs or using them in public.

“Evidence just says it doesn’t work,” she said. “I really would rather see us treat drug use … to solve the problem instead of create a new problem.”

Costa has touted endorsements from all six of the District 1 candidates who failed to advance past the primary election.

Saka was endorsed Tuesday by current City Councilmembers Debora Juarez, Alex Pedersen and Sara Nelson. Costa has been endorsed by current Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

Saka has repeatedly blasted Costa’s stance on public safety, citing a forum in which the candidates were asked whether it was a mistake for a council majority in 2020 to commit to defunding the police by 50%. Costa held up a “no” card. Though the council didn’t end up following through, the rhetoric caused many officers to leave, Saka contends.

Since the forum in question, Costa has said council members responded appropriately in 2020, because there was widespread public interest in moving money from the police to other services. The candidate has said she doesn’t support defunding the police today and agrees with Saka that Seattle needs to hire hundreds more officers, though she notes the city has struggled to do so.

The opponents both say the city should ramp up nonpolice responses for certain 911 calls.