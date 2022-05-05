Members of the Seattle City Council and Mayor Bruce Harrell agree that the city needs to fund staffing incentives for the Seattle Police Department — but not on how to do it.

Councilmember and Public Safety and Human Services Committee Chair Lisa Herbold, freshman citywide Councilmember Sara Nelson, and Harrell are looking at unspent SPD salary dollars to fund their own versions of staffing incentives.

The 2022 budget, passed in November, included a $355.5 million police budget, enough to fund all current officers plus an additional 125 hires, and a budget proviso that prohibits the department from spending any excess funds derived from unfilled positions.

Since the first of the year, the department has seen more employees leaving and fewer hires than expected, changing council’s projection to assume the department will only net 98 of the 125 funded hires this year.

If only 98 hires are made, the council’s central staff predicts about $4.5 million in unspent salary and benefit funds will remain untouched in the SPD budget.

The mayor and some council members want to use at least part of that money to pay hiring bonuses or other incentives to bolster the department’s staff.

In an ordinance discussed in the Public Safety and Human Services Committee last week, Herbold wants to tweak the proviso, lifting it to allow the department to use up to $650,000 in salary savings for hiring bonuses.

Nelson is sponsoring a similar but broader approach.

First, Nelson’s resolution would lift the restriction and free the full amount of salary funds to cover staffing incentives for the department.

Then, under a subsequent council bill by Nelson, the city would allow that money to be used for staffing incentives for current city employees moving to the SPD, new recruits and reimbursement of moving expenses.

“We are clearly dealing with a public safety emergency, we don’t have enough officers to deal with it, and we need to use every tool in our toolbox to accelerate the hiring of our officers,” Nelson said in the committee meeting.

Herbold questioned the approach during the committee meeting.

“My concern would be if we were to fully lift the proviso, we would be releasing all of those funds to the Seattle Police Department,” Herbold said. “And maybe some of them should stay there, as I’m proposing to do, but we need to have a conversation between the department and the council.”

Both items are scheduled to be voted on in Tuesday’s committee meeting, and would go to the full council for a final vote if approved in committee.

But a third option may still be introduced by the mayor.

After Nelson this week touted approval for her plan from the mayor and Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell, a spokesperson for Harrell confirmed Wednesday that the mayor and deputy mayor had spoken to Nelson and “generally” encouraged providing pay incentives but never endorsed her specific legislation.

“As Mayor Harrell develops a comprehensive plan to address SPD recruiting, we have consistently said we will work together with council to pursue solutions,” Mayor’s Office Communications Director Jamie Housen said Wednesday. “We are grateful Councilmembers Herbold and Nelson are looking at options to fund incentives to hire more officers.”

The administration would not commit to either Nelson or Herbold’s plan but instead suggested Harrell, who promised to improve SPD staffing during his campaign, would introduce a third approach that would give him the authority to implement hiring incentives.

“The mayor would support authority from the Council to include incentives as part of his comprehensive recruitment strategy, including more specifically targeted incentives like a relocation bonus and education benefits,” Housen said. “Our goal is to forge a collaborative solution with the Council that achieves this.”

The mayor’s office is “still evaluating” the amount of money that would be used in its version of the plan, according to Housen, but intends to ask the council to remove the proviso.

“The comprehensive hiring plan the Mayor’s Office is working on is specific to SPD and addressing the historic staffing challenges facing our Seattle Police Department,” Housen said Thursday, adding that Harrell’s plan would draw from SPD’s unspent salary funds. “These funds are under proviso, which requires Council vote to authorize their use.”

While the mayor’s office has not submitted any legislation to the council, according to central staff, Housen said the mayor’s plan hiring plan would be shared “before summer.”