Mayor Jenny Durkan's plan was aimed at gaining support from many in the business community who have express outrage at a pricier tax supported by five council members.

A split Seattle City Council voted Friday to send a $75-million-per-year tax on large employers to the full council, rejecting a smaller tax offered the night before by Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Durkan’s plan was a counter to the larger tax supported by five City Council members. She had four council backers.

Council members took the votes — first rejecting the Durkan package, then approving the original plan — during a finance-committee meeting.

A new law needs five votes to pass and six to override a mayoral veto. Durkan has not said whether she would veto the pricier plan but has hinted she might.

The mayor’s plan was aimed at gaining support from business leaders who have express outrage at the larger tax.

Durkan’s tax would also have been used to raise money for homelessness, but would have been half the size of the measure that has been under consideration for weeks.

Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, M. Lorena Gonzalez, Teresa Mosqueda and Mike O’Brien are the sponsors of the larger package and have support from colleague Kshama Sawant.

Rather than impose the so-called head tax of about $500 per employee, per year on for-profit companies that gross at least $20 million per year in Seattle, Durkan’s proposal called for charging $250 per head.

Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw, Rob Johnson and Debora Juarez supported the mayor’s plan, which Durkan said would have raised about $40 million per year.

