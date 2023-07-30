This municipal election, in which every district in Seattle is up for grabs, voters will expect the new City Council to strike a balance between an effective response to public safety concerns and a just reformation of that system following what has been a tumultuous four-year term.

One of the city’s most universal and divisive issues, public safety has dominated the current council term. Members have grappled with increasing public-facing crime in a downtown that had become vacant from the COVID-19 pandemic, a burgeoning fentanyl crisis, a decline in deployable police officers and a debate around the right solution to policing, which peaked during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Now, 45 candidates from across the city are sharing their visions of a safer, more just Seattle before Tuesday’s primary election, and incumbents are explaining how things will be different.

Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 1, or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

A more cohesive responder debate

The state of public safety in Seattle is a mixed bag of progress — like an apparent break in a three-year crime wave late last year — and concerning stats, like homicides trending upward this year. Perceptions of public safety also vary across the city: An April survey by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce found it to be the second-biggest issue for residents after homelessness, and a poll by The Seattle Times in June found that 85% of respondents feel safe in their own neighborhoods, though concerns about drug use and gun violence remain top of mind.

Council members running for reelection have had to acknowledge that some of the concern comes from frustrated voters who think the city has not adequately handled these new and perennial safety concerns, and those who felt disenfranchised by the council’s near-vote to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50% after pressure from protests in summer 2020 — a commitment that was later reversed.

While the planned divestment never happened, council members made smaller changes to SPD’s budget, like moving parking enforcement and its $20 million budget to the Seattle Department of Transportation, only to return the funding to SPD in 2022.

That discussion created a lasting distraction from larger public safety issues in the council’s purview, District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis said. Lewis is defending his seat against five other candidates including retired Navy Commander Bob Kettle and business owner Olga Sagan, who say they would be tougher than Lewis has been on public safety.

“The focus on budgets is misleading,” Lewis said Wednesday. “If there’s anything that the whole conversation around ‘defund’ exposed, it’s that we get weird policy outcomes that miss the point,” he said of driving reform through budget cuts.

Now Lewis says the city is ready to focus on “the crisis in the street.”

“When there is a crisis, when there’s an emergency in our community and someone needs the collective help of the government, when they call 911, we need to be sending the most appropriate and effective response ,” Lewis said. “In many cases that is police, in many cases that is not.”

To Lewis and many candidates, that means a well-staffed Police Department and a team of civilian responders to address emergency calls, like in the event of mental health or substance abuse crises, wherearmed officers are not the best fit.

While Lewis supports a plan by Mayor Bruce Harrell to bolster the Police Department by around 500 officers for a deployable force of 1,400 officers, District 2 incumbent Tammy Morales said it’s too soon to identify the right number of officers.

Rather, Morales says the emphasis needs to be on preventing crime by providing a safer, more affordable and equitable community. When there is a need for first responders, however, she agrees there needs to be more relevantly trained alternative responders for many types of calls.

Morales, Lewis and Councilmember Dan Strauss — the only other incumbent running for reelection, defending his District 6 seat — voted in favor of a council-funded pilot program, launching this fall, that will provide a single-vehicle team of mental health clinicians to respond to those calls.

Strauss, who did not respond to requests for comment, faces five challengers, and Morales is up against two community members, Tanya Woo and Margaret Elisabeth.

After a suite of appropriate alternative responders is established, Morales says the city should determine the right number of police, depending on what body of work alternative responders are able to cover.

“There’s a Tetris of staff allocation resources that needs to be reconfigured,” Morales said Wednesday, noting that she supports the department’s current efforts to make hires. SPD needs “a really clear picture of what the needs are and what they can do with available resources.”

This general approach is unlikely to change, as most potential newcomers support hiring additional police and creating police alternatives.

New candidates and incumbents are also considering how technology can alleviate staffing in response to needs. On Tuesday, the council voted to approve several new automatic speed camera zones to curtail street racing, including near Alki Beach in West Seattle, which District 1 candidate Maren Costa says is one of the top safety issues in her district.

Lewis and Morales mentioned their interest in a rapid response program tested in Kent, England, which allows police to respond to certain report-taking calls via video.

The incumbents diverge on so-called “emphasis zones” established by Harrell last year in areas of downtown and South Seattle with high volumes of emergency calls.

In Lewis’ district, a corridor of Third Avenue became a host to ubiquitous open-air drug use and the resale of stolen goods during the pandemic. Worse, the once-bustling downtown street saw an uptick in serious violent crime, including multiple shootings and fatalities on a single block in the first quarter of 2022.

Since Harrell and police Chief Adrian Diaz added extra police and a mobile patrol station to the area, Lewis says crime has visibly decreased, noting there has only been one homicide — an incident in August 2022, when a man was beaten to death with a pipe following an altercation and the suspect was arrested by nearby police.

“That added attention, that added presence is incredibly helpful to the situation we’re dealing with,” Lewis said.

Morales says an emphasis zone established at 12th and Jackson streets in Chinatown International District was not as helpful.

“Particularly when talking about people experiencing homelessness, this kind of pushing people from one neighborhood to another isn’t solving any problems,” Morales said.

Others, like former King County Superior Court Judge Cathy Moore, who is running in District 5, believe more specific corridors require heightened police intervention.

Moore says robust sex trade and gun violence on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle will require increased, localized intervention to make her district safer.

“I think initially that we do need to try to break the cycle of the sex trade,” Moore said.

One way to make that intervention more effective, she says, is making promoting prostitution a misdemeanor, giving the city attorney the authority to prosecute.

“Then police officers can begin to make [additional] arrests, and then it becomes clear that the city is not going to tolerate that behavior,” Moore said, noting that the city could then help people being trafficked to obtain no-contact orders and social services. Moore is one of 10 candidates running to replace outbound Council President Debora Juarez in District 5, the most crowded race on the ballot.

Costa, a former Amazon employee known for climate activism, said Thursday that while she believes in hiring additional police, the city should not be overly focused on making arrests to improve public safety.

“I oftentimes feel like a toothpick in a tidal wave and can see my kid ending up there,” said Costa, who described her son as having “special needs” and considers him at a high risk of mental health or substance abuse crises. “When each of us puts a family member in that position, we want to see people treated humanely and we want to see people treated in a way that has the best likelihood of working.”

Because she believes jail time for people who face these crises is regressive, Costa says she would have voted against a council bill this summer to establish public drug use and possession as gross misdemeanors.

The bill in question would have adopted a state law making both charges a gross misdemeanor into the city’s code, giving the city attorney the ability to make prosecutorial decisions about these cases. The council narrowly voted 5-4 to reject the bill in June, meaning police can still make these arrests, but the prosecution would fall to the county prosecutor who does not have the bandwidth to prosecute misdemeanors, the prosecutor’s office said.

Lewis was the deciding vote in June but said he will support a similar bill in August if the city improves its diversion programs.

Woo, one of Morales’ challengers, helped found and actively works on the Chinatown International District Community Watch, and says groups like hers could be a tool for the city to engage with people in crisis.

“The city needs to consider, ‘How do we involve people who know the community, who are already doing the outreach?’ and make sure that no one slips through the cracks,” Woo said, noting her own time on the watch administering Narcan and helping people get in contact with various social services.

Kettle, one of Lewis’ top challengers, has similarly spent time chairing the Public Safety Committee of the Queen Anne Community Council and says that having police engage directly with community groups would also improve policing in those neighborhoods.

Morales said she believes improvements to a community-based public safety model can solve many issues without involving more officers.

“There are a lot of things we can do to increase safety in our community to make people’s lives better, and none of it requires police,” Morales said. “That’s the kind of community safety that I think we should be striving for.”