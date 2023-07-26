With a whopping 45 candidates running for the Seattle City Council’s seven district seats in the primary election, you might feel overwhelmed as you stare at your ballot as Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 1, approaches.

So, which council candidate shares your views? Take our quiz to find out. Scroll down for a full list of candidates by district.

District 1 candidates: Preston Anderson, Lucy Barefoot, Stephen Brown, Maren Costa, Jean Iannelli Craciun, Mia Jacobson, Rob Saka, Phil Tavel

District 2 candidates: Margaret Elisabeth, Tammy Morales (incumbent), Tanya Woo

District 3 candidates: Shobhit Agarwal, Ry Armstrong, Andrew Ashiofu, Alex Cooley, Bobby Goodwin, Joy Hollingsworth, Efrain Hudnell, Alex Hudson

District 4 candidates: George Artem, Ron Davis, Maritza Rivera, Ken Wilson

District 5 candidates: Boegart Bibby, Lucca Murdoch Howard, Nilu Jenks, Shane Macomber, Cathy Moore, ChrisTiana ObeySumner, Tye Reed, Justin Simmons, Bobby J. Tucker, Rebecca Williamson

District 6 candidates: Pete Hanning, Dale Kutzera, Jon Lisbin, Victoria Palmer, Dan Strauss (incumbent), Shea Wilson

District 7 candidates: Isabelle Kerner, Bob Kettle, Andrew J. Lewis (incumbent), Aaron Marshall, Olga Sagan, Wade Sowders

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 1, or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 1. Postage is not required. Find your City Council district.

Disclaimer: The choices in this quiz are based on a Q&A The Seattle Times conducted with the candidates in May.