A torn Seattle City Council passed 6-3 its 2023-2024 budget Tuesday afternoon, prioritizing public safety and relying on the new Jumpstart payroll tax to patch a hole in the city’s revenue.

The budget includes some new additions — $4 million for mental health counselors in Seattle Public Schools, increased funding for homelessness and about half a billion dollars for affordable housing over two years — but sticks mostly to modest tweaks across departments because of a $141 million projected revenue shortfall.

Here are three takeaways from the strained budget season:

Increases in public safety spending

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed budget in September emphasized spending on public safety, especially within the Seattle Police Department. While council made some reductions to his proposal — rejecting a proposal for gunshot detection software, among others — the amended version ultimately funds more than 99% of the mayor’s proposal over the two-year period and increases the department’s budget both years.

The biggest line item change to the police budget is moving parking enforcement officers and their roughly $20 million budget back to the Police Department after a botched 2021 effort by the city to separate the civilians who write parking tickets from the police and add them to the Department of Transportation.

But the final budget also includes actual additions to the department by funding Harrell’s officer recruitment and retention plan, and continues to fund all existing officers and open positions the department expects to fill in 2023 — a net gain of 30 officers.

Advertising

Although the department budget grew, council amendments add some restraints to police spending.

Harrell’s proposal shifted money previously committed for 200 unfilled positions in the department to the city’s general fund, but left the department authority to fill those positions later. The final version eliminates 80 of those unfunded positions permanently.

The council also required the department to seek permission before spending unused salary dollars for other expenses.

While these tweaks didn’t change the department’s total funding from Harrell‘s proposal, they caused a rift among some council members.

Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen both voted against the budget because of what they characterized as “weakening” public safety spending.

“I believe that eliminating these positions does reinforce a ‘defund‘ narrative that got us here,” Nelson said, referring to a commitment by council members in 2020 to reduce the department’s funding by 50%, which never happened but is frequently cited for low morale and high turnover among officers.

Advertising

Other councilmembers criticized this characterization, noting that it may lead the public to believe there were reductions made to the police department.

“This misinformation results in members of the public not understanding that the council has fully funded the deparment’s hiring budget for now the third year in a row,” Public Safety Chair Lisa Herbold said Monday, noting that the suggestion that the budget shortchanges police may be contributing to turnover.

The approved budget also includes nearly $5 million in 2023 to maintain additional Seattle Fire Department staffing in West Seattle, originally added as a temporary aid while the West Seattle Bridge underwent construction. It also requires the fire department to submit quarterly overtime and staffing reports to monitor the department’s recent historic reliance on overtime.

Council relationship with new mayor improves, but division among members

Although Harrell’s political stances are similar to those of his predecessor, Jenny Durkan — a relatively moderate Democrat prioritizing police and public safety — councilmembers repeatedly praised Harrell for an improved sense of collaboration throughout his first budget process.

“I appreciate that we’ve been able to find the pathway forward on some of the tough issues with the mayor, and that he and his team are open to collaboration,” Budget Chair Teresa Mosqueda said in an interview Tuesday.

Even as Harrell disagreed with some council amendments, he returned Mosqueda’s praise.

Advertising

Relationships among some councilmembers, however, were strained during the tough budget cycle. The “no” votes — Nelson’s first budget vote on the council and Pedersen’s last before he faces reelection next year — ruffled feathers.

Pedersen said he spent months trying to get to a budget he could vote for, but said ultimately the amended version “(weakened) the Mayor’s original priority of public safety and could undermine efforts to recruit and retain police officers and detectives as Seattle struggles with 911 response times and crime rates.”

Nelson said that between changes to the homeless encampment removal team, failed efforts to fund resources for small business and the changes to public safety, she couldn’t vote for the amended budget.

“We have to be all in on public safety. We have to increase accountability over our homelessness response. And we have to be accountable stewards of public resources,” Nelson said in an interview Tuesday.

Mosqueda said in an interview Tuesday that she thought Pedersen and Nelson’s votes were a “losing strategy” designed to promote their political interests, saying that “part of governing is finding common ground and part of governing is compromise.”

Councilmember Kshama Sawant — often the dissenting voice on the council on which she is the only socialist — also voted against the budget as she does every year, calling it a “brutal austerity budget.”

Sponsored

“This is on top of the chronic underfunding and unfunding of the needs of working people and vulnerable communities,” Sawant said during a committee meeting Monday, criticizing her colleagues who voted against her proposal to increase Jumpstart tax rates.

Sawant’s amendment would have accrued about an additional $140.5 million in revenue by raising rates by about 47% of the tax paid by the city’s largest employers. With support from just two of her peers — Mosqueda and Councilmember Tammy Morales — Sawant’s proposal failed.

Uncertain future for revenues

The city’s budget worked around a more than $140 million annual projected revenue shortfall in each of the next two years, relying heavily on temporarily flexible use of the Jumpstart payroll tax. But similar shortfalls are likely to persist in 2025 and beyond.

Mosqueda believes additional “progressive” revenue from either existing or new sources is the city’s best way forward and has formed, with the mayor, a Revenue Stabilization Work Group to study ways to generate more reliable funds in the future.

The work group has met once and will ramp up its efforts in 2023, with the intent of finding new revenues to be assessed in 2024 and included in budgeting as soon as 2025. Mosqueda hasn’t shared any specific proposals for new revenue, but says the group will consider “a menu” of ways to increase the city’s operational budget.

Nelson raised concerns with the work group Tuesday, suggesting that the city needs to “spend within (its) means” rather than looking for more revenue which may not be stable.

Advertising

“I am concerned about reliance on additional revenue given what’s happening in our economy right now and I don’t think that we can take for granted the stability of our tax base going forward,” Nelson said.

Mosqueda said that there’s no way around new revenue if the city wants to prevent future shortfalls and maintain or expand on services, noting that there were no specific proposals to “further tighten the belt” during this budget season.” Instead, councilmembers all proposed additional spending on their priority areas.

Nelson said she could not name what she would want to cut, but “wanted to see attention on” possible reductions.