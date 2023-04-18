After heated debate over the correct maximum fee, the Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to cap late-rent fees at $10 per month as part of the city’s broader efforts to control rising housing costs.

The new bill also prohibits landlords from charging for various types of notifications, or other so-called “junk” fees, in an effort to reduce compounding debt for people struggling to pay for housing.

The council approved the bill with a 7-2 vote, with Councilmembers Alex Pedersen and Sara Nelson voting against it, and it now advances to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s desk.

The $10 cap mirrors existing laws in Burien and Auburn. Councilmember Kshama Sawant said the bill would make sure renters do not face compounding or exorbitant late fees, which can result in evictions.

“Late fees can suck renters into a debt vortex,” Sawant said.

Leases often include a per day late fee that accumulates until the rent is paid. Some tenants may face hundreds of dollars in late fees in a month.

“Renters do not get paid late fees when their landlords delay fixing broken appliances, heating or mold infestations, yet renters are required by law to pay rent on time,” Sawant added.

While all nine members of the City Council supported some version of the policy proposed by Sawant, who chairs the council’s Sustainability and Renters Rights Committee, the body split during debates about the right fee limit.

Earlier this month, Nelson introduced an amendment to Sawant’s proposal to change the late fee cap to $50 or 1.5% of the tenant’s rent — whichever is less — after feedback from landlords.

Nelson’s $50 proposal passed out of committee with support from Council President Deborah Juarez and Councilmember Andrew Lewis, which then landed on Tuesday’s agenda for a full council vote.

Before the vote, about 50 remote and in-person public commenters chided the council for considering the “watered down” version of Sawant’s original bill.

Councilmembers Tammy Morales, Teresa Mosqueda and Sawant introduced an amendment to restore the original $10 cap version of the legislation, saying that the extra $40 would have a larger impact on rent-burdened tenants than on landlords or property management companies receiving the fee.

“We know that capping late fees at $10 is the bare minimum we can do for renters,” Morales said, calling high fees “punitive,” and noting her own time working as a server when she struggled to pay rent.

Morales also said that most tenants are not late on rent by choice, so cumbersome late fees can hinder payment, rather than be an incentive to pay on time.

“If someone is having trouble paying rent on time, it’s because their housing costs are too high, or they didn’t get enough hours at work last week, or maybe they’ve had a medical emergency,” Morales said. “It’s not because they’re trying to pull a fast one on their landlords.”

Juarez noted that she supported a $75 cap on late fees that was considered in the state House, but that failed in committee in March. She also said that committee meetings hosted by Sawant and Nelson, which highlighted the views of tenants and landlords, respectively, persuaded her to support the $50 version.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who is not on the committee, said she appreciated the ability to consider both versions as a full council because her job isn’t to “rubber stamp” committee recommendations.

“The reason to reverse this amendment has been very well established,” Herbold said, noting that public comments about residents skipping meals, medications, bus fare and other expenses to pay rent contributed to her vote in favor of the original $10 limit.

Nelson opposed reverting the bill to its original status, calling her amendment a compromise that took into consideration the perspective of landlords.

“Landlords don’t charge fees to make money because they charge rent to make money,” Nelson said, calling late fees “a legitimate tool” for landlords to incentivize tenants to make payments on time.

Nelson also noted that most renters would not face a $50 fee under her version. For example, someone paying a median Seattle rent of just over $1,700 would pay a fee of around $26, and renters would have to pay over $3,000 in rent to come near the $50 cap.

Nelson urged sponsors of the reversal amendment to “take the win” and pass the $50 version.

“The bottom line is we’re basically just splitting hairs here,” Nelson added.

After supporting Nelson’s version in committee because he perceived a percentage as a more progressive model of assessing a late fee, Lewis reversed course, citing feedback from elected officials in cities that have already passed a $10 cap.

“I wasn’t sensing any remorse from colleagues on those councils for setting that rate,” Lewis said of his conversations with officials in Burien and Auburn.

Ultimately, Lewis, Sawant, Morales, Mosqueda, Herbold and Councilmember Dan Strauss voted to revert the bill back to the original $10 cap. Juarez, Nelson and Pedersen opposed the amendment.

Before the final vote on the reinstated $10 version, tempers flared among council colleagues.

Nelson and Sawant squabbled during the final remarks of a nearly three-hour buildup to the final vote, each questioning the motives of the other’s vote and arguably violating council rules which prohibit impugning each other during discussions.

“I understand Council rules. I also understand [from] my nearly 10 years experience that rules go out the window when it’s a question of my office and working people and renters,” Sawant said, calling for Nelson and others to support rent control to prevent these types of incremental arguments.

Nelson, who is the newest council member after taking office in January 2022, said responses from her colleagues and protesters at her house around this issue have not changed her mind on the bill.

“Now that I’m on the inside I can see how Seattle ended up with 20 regulations in six years,” Nelson said, saying the “so-called renters rights” changes were driving high rents and low housing stock.

“I understand that taking a vote in favor of those negative consequences is better than a headline that reads, ‘Councilmember so-and-so votes against renters,’ ” Nelson said.

A member of Nelson’s staff confirmed after the council meeting that protesters had gathered at the council member’s home twice leading up to the vote, including on Monday night, but that there was no dangerous conduct.

Since 2020, activists have protested outside of — and allegedly vandalized — council members’ homes on several occasions, contributing to an increased sense of public pressure and an exodus of more than half the members facing reelection this fall.

Herbold said she was “voting for good, important policy,” and that it was unfair to assert otherwise.

Pedersen said he was voting against the $10 version “out of concern for mom-and-pop landlords” in his district, but that he would have supported the “sliding scale.”

Juarez supported the $10 version despite preferring the higher limit, because she believes both are a step toward addressing the core issue: a need for rent control to curtail high housing costs in the city.

“We’re just nibbling around the edges about how we provide housing for low-income people,” Juarez said, concluding the dramatic debate.