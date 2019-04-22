Abel Pacheco Jr. will serve as a Seattle City Council member for the next seven months, the council decided Monday, appointing the University of Washington employee to fill a council seat vacated by Rob Johnson.

The director of strategic engagement for a STEM program at the UW, Pacheco will help decide the city’s next budget, weighing in on the resources Seattle should direct toward its housing and homelessness challenges.

The appointee also will lead the land-use committee Johnson chaired, likely taking up consideration of legislation to allow taller buildings along University Way Northeast and to ease regulations on the construction of backyard cottages and mother-in-law apartments.

After his appointment Monday, Pacheco said he would likely support upzoning the street known as The Ave and would support the changes for backyard cottages and mother-in-law units, having lived in such units himself.

“Thank you all for the opportunity,” the 31-year-old Ravenna renter and car-less resident told the council, choking up as he mentioned his mother. “Just like her, I hope to make you all proud.”

Johnson stepped down last month to take a job with NHL Seattle rather than complete his term. Pacheco will serve until Nov. 26, when the results of the Nov. 6 election are certified and the winning candidate in District 4 will take over.

Advertising

The district includes Eastlake, Wallingford, the University District and Northeast Seattle.

There were 11 qualified applicants for the temporary post. Pacheco was nominated by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who touted his work on racial equity in his job at the UW, his involvement on volunteer boards and his life as a person of color.

With the Washington MESA program, Pacheco and his colleagues support students of color as they pursue educations and careers in science and math.

It took four rounds of voting for Pacheco to secure the majority he needed. Along with Mosqueda, Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw, Debora Juarez and Lisa Herbold voted for Pacheco in the final round.

Pacheco was backed by the Martin Luther King County Labor Council in his bid for the temporary post.

Harrell said the council wanted a “caretaker” rather than someone seeking election this year in District 4. Pacheco has been campaigning for the seat but said Monday he no longer intends to file for the primary ballot.