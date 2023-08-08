An ordinance passed by the Seattle City Council on Tuesday may protect app-based workers from being unjustly “deactivated,” a term used when someone is blocked from working on an app, helping to protect wages of gig economy workers.

The legislation, which passed 6-2, is designed to help app-based workers avoid or appeal unjust deactivations by companies, which can leave contractors suddenly unable to earn income through the apps. Under the new ordinance, apps are required to establish “reasonable” policies for deactivation and to provide workers with notice, documentation and a human review process.

“The bill before us today builds basic protections for workers in one of the fastest-growing sectors of our economy: app-based workers,” District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold, the bill’s co-sponsor, said before the vote. “This effort builds reliability and stability for this growing workforce.”

The deactivation bill has been in the works for months and is part of a bundle of laws in support of gig workers from the council in recent years, including legislation in 2019 that improved pay for those who contract with transportation network companies such as Lyft and Uber, a mandate passed this spring for apps to provide paid sick leave, and a bill passed in 2022 that increased minimum pay and mileage rates for work done in the city.

“Pay Up,” the overarching collection of worker protections led by Herbold and District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis, is the product of around two years of discussion about when, how and whether the city should expand protections for people who work for marketplace and on-demand service apps. Workers for apps such as DoorDash, Instacart and TaskRabbit, among others, are contractors rather than standard employees, which leaves a gap in worker protections as the gig economy has become a primary revenue source for an increasing number of people in recent years.

Danielle Alvarado, executive director of Working Washington, a pro-labor nonprofit that has worked with the council to write each of the “Pay Up” ordinances, said the one passed Tuesday was the “best, most effective policy in the country for delivery and marketplace app workers.”

Advertising

“This ordinance recognizes that keeping workers on the job is the best economic development strategy that we have by investing in workers,” Alvarado said Tuesday. “We are investing in local businesses, connecting customers to services they rely on in strengthening our economy.”

With these changes, Herbold says she hopes to create a fairer process for deactivations, which are often determined by algorithms with little to no human interaction and disproportionately affect people of color and workers with disabilities, according to a recent study of transportation network companies by the University of Washington.

At-large Councilmember Sara Nelson, who voted against Tuesday’s bill alongside District 4 Councilmember Alex Pedersen, said the council needed to continue refining the bill beyond those amendments and questioned whether the action was even within the body’s purview.

Nelson also specifically opposed the inclusion of so-called marketplace apps, such as TaskRabbit or Rover, which facilitate contractors and clients in establishing individual jobs at self-determined rates rather than providing on-demand services like food and grocery delivery apps.

“I’m especially disappointed that the amendment to exclude marketplace companies failed,” Nelson said Tuesday, noting that she had supported the “Pay Up” bill increasing wages and mileage rates.

Some public commenters expressed concerns about the safety of providing details to deactivated and potentially disgruntled workers who could retaliate or dissuade people from lodging complaints with the companies.

Advertising

“This bill would jeopardize that safety by delaying deactivation efforts up to 14 days, while also providing contractors with information about the person who filed the complaint,” Tammie Hetrick, president and CEO of the Washington Food Industry Association, said before the vote.

In response to public safety concerns, Herbold said the bill was tweaked to expand the definition of “egregious misconduct,” which allows for more immediate deactivation.

“This includes specifically adding in more protections for pets and pet owners, per the request of Rover and its users,” Herbold said.

Later, Herbold added that the council is “not banning deactivations,” but “simply requiring that workers be allowed to challenge an unjust deactivation.”

The ordinance passed 6-2, with Councilmembers Tammy Morales, Teresa Mosqueda, Kshama Sawant, Dan Strauss, Herbold and Lewis in support. Council President Debora Juarez was absent.