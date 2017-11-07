Incumbent Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes cruised to re-election, receiving 72 percent of the more than 98,000 votes counted Tuesday night over challenger Scott Lindsay.

Holmes, 61, has been in office eight years, first beating former City Attorney Tom Carr in 2009 and running unopposed in 2013. Lindsay, 39, is the former public-safety adviser to ex-Mayor Ed Murray.

Holmes and Lindsay proffered different views of the job of city attorney during the campaign, with the incumbent likening his role to a managing partner of a large law firm and his challenger advocating an activist approach to the position.

Lindsay criticized Holmes for using outside counsel to defend the city in myriad lawsuits and for what he characterized as a deplorable decline rate — that is, the number of misdemeanor cases in which no charges were filed. Holmes, meanwhile, stood by his decisions to retain outside attorneys who specialize in various areas of law and the discretion exercised by his assistant city attorneys in bringing charges or declining to file them.

Holmes, who was in private practice for two decades before first running for city attorney, noted Lindsay’s lack of courtroom experience. Most of Lindsay’s 12-year legal career has been in public service, first in Washington, D.C., and later in the Mayor’s Office, and he declared his candidacy a week after meeting the requirement in the city charter that candidates be licensed to practice law in Washington for a minimum of four years before running for city attorney.

Probably best known for sponsoring the initiative that led to the legalization and regulation of recreational marijuana in Washington in 2012, Holmes has embedded attorneys in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) as part of continuing reforms under the federal consent decree.

Lindsay engineered the city’s “9½ Block Strategy” to combat open-air drug dealing in Seattle’s downtown core and created “navigation teams” of police officers and outreach workers to help relocate residents during controversial sweeps of the city’s homeless encampments.

Holmes racked up an impressive list of endorsements, which includes current and former city and county officials, state representatives, judges, Gov. Jay Inslee and former Gov. Gary Locke. Lindsay’s list was much shorter, and was topped by endorsements from the Seattle Fire Fighters Union and The Seattle Times editorial board.

The City Attorney’s Office, with an annual budget of about $30 million, employs about 100 attorneys over eight divisions who are responsible for prosecuting misdemeanor-level offenses, advising and representing other city departments and defending the city against lawsuits.