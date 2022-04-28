City Attorney Ann Davison has issued a formal request to Seattle Municipal Court that would allow her office to prosecute repeat offenders of serious crimes instead of sending them to a community court that seeks to release people first.

Launched two years ago, Seattle Community Court is intended to be an alternative to jail for people with low-level misdemeanor charges, connecting them to housing assistance, employment support and drug treatment.

But Davison said the agreement signed by her predecessor in 2019 that requires the city to send people to SCC in lieu of prosecution is not appropriate for chronic offenders.

In a Wednesday evening announcement, Davison said she has sent a formal request to Seattle Municipal Court asking that individuals who meet the criteria for the High Utilizer Initiative (chronic reoffenders) be excluded from Community Court after an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate with the court’s judge.

King County Public Defender Anita Khandelwal has previously said that Davison’s program is neither a new idea nor the best approach.

“The High Utilizers Initiative appears to be the same program reheated from 2012 and 2019,” Khandelwal has said. “The only guaranteed outcome of this initiative, and of any criminal legal system-based initiative, is racial disproportionality and continued cycling of individuals through a system that is harmful, expensive and ineffective.”

“For the last several weeks, my office has negotiated in good faith with the Honorable Judge Damon Shadid and the Department of Public Defense to remove frequent offenders who meet the High Utilizer Initiative criteria from eligibility in Community Court,” Davison wrote in a letter sent to local media.

Her office is asking that the 2019 agreement be modified to exclude individuals who meet the criteria of the High Utilizer Initiative and to clarify how many chances an individual gets.

“Community Court’s release-first model, voluntary referrals to services, and limited accountability mechanisms are the wrong interventions for individuals committing repeat, high-impact criminal activity,” she said in the letter. Many people who repeatedly commit serious crimes are automatically sent to Community Court under the system, she said. “Data shows that this type of intervention fails to address their activity or deter them from reoffending,” she said.

In order to make a real impact on public safety, Davison said it’s critical that the City Attorney’s Office be allowed to fulfill its obligation to prosecute the misdemeanor crimes repeatedly occurring on our streets.

In establishing the High Utilizer Initiative, Davison’s office said it had identified 118 individuals who have been responsible for over 2,400 criminal cases over the past five years.

According to Davison’s office, each of these individuals had 12 or more referrals from the Seattle Police Department to the City Attorney’s Office in the past five years and at least one case referred in the past eight months.

Most of the charges in cases referred to the City Attorney’s Office involving High Utilizers were theft (1,019 charges), trespassing (589 charges), assault (409 charges), or weapons violations (101 charges), according to Davison.