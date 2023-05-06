Even Ethan Nordean figured it out in the end.

The realization came too late for him. The local Proud Boy who became the “war footing ground leader” for the group during the U.S. Capitol insurrection was convicted this past week of seditious conspiracy, and now, pending appeals, will be off for what could be decades in federal prison.

But Nordean did have an awakening about it all, an insight, a moment of bitter clarity of the sort that eventually, God help us, will dawn on more of this polarized country.

Nordean was a bodybuilder who lived outside Auburn and worked at his family’s restaurant in Des Moines before rising up the ranks of the Proud Boys — a paramilitary group of “Western chauvinists” who basically act as street muscle for right-wing causes.

The group reached a delusional peak of self-aggrandizement when former President Donald Trump essentially deputized them as his private militia, telling them to “stand back and stand by” during a 2020 presidential debate.

Whipped into a “stop the steal” frenzy, about 200 of them showed up in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, organized by Nordean and several others, where they breached the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the election.

Their trial lasted four months. Some themes emerged about how inane, but also how precarious, American politics has become.

Advertising

One is that the Proud Boys’ lawyers presented Nordean and the others as witless dupes of Trump, drunks who were conned into chasing a lie.

“They are basically incompetent people, they can’t even order McDonalds, and they’re planning to stop what the government is calling the peaceful transfer of power?” Nordean’s attorney, Nicholas Smith, asked incredulously during closing arguments (Nordean didn’t testify).

Smith also called them “confused, unarmed men with cans of beer.”

Another defense attorney said they’re really scapegoats of a higher power: “It was Donald Trump’s words. It was his motivation. It was his anger that caused what occurred on Jan. 6 in your beautiful and amazing city.”

None of the above was the prosecution talking — that was the defense.

The verdicts ought to put to rest the Republican historical revisionism that Jan. 6 was simply a protest or “legitimate political discourse.” Three different juries now have handed down sedition-related verdicts to 14 people, calling it what it was: a directed movement — with beer, yes, and lots of chest-pounding nonsense — but with an overarching goal to use force to stop the wheels of democracy.

Advertising

“We were openly expecting a civil war,” testified one of Nordean’s foot soldiers.

The civil war they channeled turned out to be a legal one. Seditious conspiracy is a charge on the books from back when Southern lost-causers were attacking government buildings to try to undo the fragile Union after the North had won the real Civil War. Nordean, who called what they were doing “war,” becomes the first Washington resident since members of the violent 1980s white supremacist group The Order to be charged with federal seditious conspiracy, and the first in more than half a century to be convicted of it. (The Order eventually got convicted of other crimes.)

The trial also was a watershed because it showed that Nordean and several of the others didn’t carry out much violence that day. They weren’t the ones beating cops with flagpoles or trashing Nancy Pelosi’s office. It was enough for the jury that these Proud Boy leaders urged the assault on the Capitol and took credit for it afterward. This is an important point because the verdicts, coming more than two years after the event, seem to open the door for more charges up the political food chain, maybe into the previous White House itself.

The final striking theme of the trial is that everyone — the prosecutors, the defense attorneys, sometimes even the Proud Boy defendants — treated the underlying rationale for the insurrection, a stolen election, as a discredited farce. Yet outside the courtroom, that farce still courses through the veins of right-wing politics.

Evidence was submitted from some of Nordean’s podcasts that he had become obsessed, in late 2020, that there had been “blatant, rampant voter fraud.” As he launched a fundraiser for tactical gear for Jan. 6, he said Proud Boys were going to “bring back that original spirit of 1776 of what really established the character of what America is.”

“Democracy is dead? Well, then no peace for you. No democracy, no peace,” he said.

Advertising

On the eve of the insurrection, he posted: “Live free or die hard, Politics ain’t working for nobody, it’s time to [bleeping] rage.”

Nordean’s own attorney said in court that this claim the election was stolen, or that the democratic results could be overturned, was “misguided, you can call it stupid. … But whatever the former president’s personal crimes are, you have seen no evidence that Mr. Trump conspired with Ethan Nordean from Seattle.”

To this day, though, these “stupid” beliefs are an animating core of the Republican Party. They are the war cry for the current front-runner for the party’s nomination for president.

A couple of days before the Proud Boy verdicts, CBS released a poll showing that 61% of GOP voters want a candidate who says Trump won in 2020. The same poll showed Trump with a 36 point primary lead.

When I wrote recently about this phenomenon — how the Washington state GOP is immolating itself by hosting a slew of election-deniers and Trumpists at a conference this weekend in the Tri-Cities — some local GOPers reacted like, well, Proud Boys.

“Screw the Seattle Times and its troll Danny Westneat,” said Dave McMullan, the chairman of the Pierce County GOP.

Sponsored

I get it, you don’t want to hear it from me. Maybe listen then to the epiphanies of Ethan Nordean?

He certainly has more lived experience than most about where Trumpism ultimately leads you.

“I’ve followed this guy for 4 years and given everything and lost it all,” Nordean said in a message entered as evidence in the trial. “Yes he woke us up, but he led us to believe some great justice was upon us … and it never happened.

“Now I’ve got some of my good friends and myself facing jail time cuz we followed this guys lead and never questioned it. … [Bleep] you trump, you left us on the battle field bloody and alone.”

That he did. That he will do again, over and over.

These convictions are extremely important. They aren’t about the past; they serve as a warning.

Sedition is a volcanic word, almost unthinkable, but the jury got it right. They laid down a historical reality check for a party, and a huge segment of the country, that’s lost its way and its collective mind. Something’s got to crack this cult.