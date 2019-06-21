Mass roundups of migrant families that have received deportation orders – reported to begin Sunday – are unlikely to target Seattle, a local immigrant-rights leader said.

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would begin deportation raids “next week.”

The ICE raids are set to target up to 2,000 families in up to 10 major U.S. cities, The Washington Post reported.

Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said the organization’s understanding is that Seattle is not one of those 10 cities. Barón said the targeting of 10 cities is likely a reference to a pilot program, launched last year by the Trump administration, to prioritize “family unit” deportations in 10 cities with immigration courts. Those cities are Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco.

“These cases are being docketed in an expeditious manner with the expectation that they will be completed within one year or less,” James McHenry, director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review, wrote last year.

Nevertheless, Barón said his group would be prepared to help immigrants if there is a surge in ICE enforcement in the Seattle area.

“It doesn’t mean there couldn’t be something that happens in the Seattle area,” he said. “In terms of a surge, it’s possible and people are preparing for that possibility, but we also don’t want to unnecessarily alarm community members.”

An ICE spokesman, who declined to provide his name, did not answer questions about a possible surge in enforcement locally.

“Due to law enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations,” the spokesman wrote.

Barón said they were “hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.”

“We’re in a heightened state of alert; that makes it sound kind of militaristic, but that’s where we are in trying to respond,” he said. “I think the president is trying to rile things up.”