The nonprofit organization that operates the Seattle Aquarium doesn’t have enough money to complete its $160 million expansion project focused on tropical sharks and is asking the city to help it secure a bank loan, setting up a Tuesday vote by the City Council.

Seattle has already contributed $34 million to the new Ocean Pavilion, which is currently under construction and which is part of a wider effort to remake the downtown waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The city also agreed to directly lend the Seattle Aquarium Society an additional $20 million last year, after the estimated cost of the expansion project grew.

The society runs the city-owned aquarium under a long-term contract, and the price tag for the Ocean Pavilion is supposed to be split 50-50 between public and private funders. Yet the society is still short on cash to pay for the new structure, which has been designed to showcase sharks, stingrays and fish from the South Pacific’s Coral Triangle area in a 325,000-gallon tank.

The society hasn’t obtained certain federal grants it was anticipating and has failed to raise enough money from private donors, putting the project tens of millions of dollars in the hole, according to a council memo. A $67 million loan from PNC Bank would allow the project to be completed on schedule, in 2024, but the bank now wants some extra assurances from the city.

The legislation slated for a council vote Tuesday would extend the society’s contract to operate the aquarium from 2030 through 2040 and put more taxpayer money potentially on the line. Though Seattle wouldn’t be a direct guarantor of the PNC Bank loan, if the society defaulted on the loan and the city wanted to terminate its contract with the society, then the city would have to pay a termination fee equivalent to the society’s outstanding debt.

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office negotiated the terms and is backing Tuesday’s legislation, which earned a 4-0 “do pass” recommendation from the council’s public assets committee last week. The Ocean Pavilion is architecturally integrated with a $70 million pedestrian bridge the city is building between Pike Place Market and the waterfront, so cost-related delays for the aquarium expansion would likely delay the bridge project, the council memo said. The Overlook Walk bridge is designed to extend onto and next to the pavilion.

When the council approved the city’s $20 million loan for the Ocean Pavilion last year, some members of the public criticized the choice, arguing the money would be better spent on affordable housing for people than on a tank for animals captured from the wild or bred in captivity. Council members said the loan would be the city’s last financial contribution to the project.

During last week’s committee meeting, Alyne Fortgang of the Northwest Animal Rights Network called the project an over-budget “animal prison” and warned the council against putting taxpayers on the hook again.

A number of aquarium board members, volunteers and boosters spoke in support of the legislation, however, saying the Ocean Pavilion is bound to inspire the next generation of marine conservationists. Lars Erickson, a representative for the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, said the expansion should help downtown rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold said she was comfortable with the legislation because it allows the society to repay the city’s $20 million loan more quickly and wouldn’t place the city’s ownership of the Ocean Pavilion at risk.