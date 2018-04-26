City Attorney Pete Holmes filed a notice of appeal, skipping over the state Court of Appeals in requesting an immediate review by the state Supreme Court of Seattle's rental rule.

City Attorney Pete Holmes is asking the state Supreme Court to resuscitate Seattle’s first-come, first-served law for renters, which a lower-court judge ruled unconstitutional last month.

The law adopted by the City Council in 2016 went into effect last year, requiring landlords to publicize their criteria for prospective renters and accept the first qualified applicant.

Proponents said the law would help ensure equal treatment for all renters. When landlords are allowed to choose among multiple qualified applicants, their conscious and unconscious biases may come into play, leading to discrimination against people of color and people with disabilities, among others, supporters said.

Some landlords sued, claiming the law restricted their ability to choose their tenants and violated their property, due-process and free-speech rights. King County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Parisien sided with them March 28.

Since then, the Seattle Office of Civil Rights has stopped enforcing the law, said Dan Nolte, a spokesman for Holmes.

In her ruling, Parisien called eliminating implicit bias a laudable goal but described choosing a tenant as a fundamental attribute of property ownership and struck down the law as “an unreasonable means of pursuing anti-discrimination.”

Holmes filed a notice of appeal Thursday, skipping over the state Court of Appeals in requesting an immediate review by the state Supreme Court.

Next month, the city attorney will file a “statement of grounds” explaining why he believes the Supreme Court should hear the case, Nolte said.

Parisien’s ruling was a victory for the landlords who sued, represented by an attorney from the Pacific Legal Foundation. It was also a welcome outcome for critics who said the law was backfiring by encouraging landlords to raise their criteria and by advantaging renters with the time and resources to be first in line.

“Landlords — and everyone else — deserve the dignity of making reasonable choices about how they run their businesses and their personal lives,” the Pacific Legal Foundation attorney, Ethan Blevins, said in a statement Thursday. “They know their circumstances better than a distant bureaucrat, and they often wield their right to choose with goodwill, not irredeemable bigotry.”

For supporters of Seattle’s law, Parisien’s ruling was a blow. They say allowing landlords to “go with their gut” makes discrimination more likely.

Other laws on the books prohibit landlords from choosing renters based on characteristics such as race, gender and sexual orientation. But unconscious bias can be hard to prove, supporters of the first-come, first-served law say.

Seattle’s law allowed landlords to screen applicants on criteria such as credit scores and pets and let them require that applicants attend open houses.

The law exempted landlords renting out rooms in their own homes and cottages in their backyards. It didn’t exempt landlords renting out apartments in duplexes or triplexes where they also lived.