Seattle and Washington state are among six cities and 17 states suing to block President Donald Trump’s administration from demanding citizenship information in the 2020 U.S. census.

Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Conference of Mayors are also part of the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in New York.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is leading the effort, accusing the Trump administration of violating the Enumeration Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

In a statement, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called the administration’s plan an unreasonable, unjust and unconstitutional attempt to “stifle democracy, strip our community of much-needed resources and undercount communities of color and immigrants.”

Demanding citizenship information is expected to depress census participation among immigrants, causing a population undercount that would disproportionately harm states and cities with large immigrant communities, Durkan said.

“In the last decade, Seattle’s population has skyrocketed, which is why it’s critical the upcoming Census provides accurate and fair representation,” she said.

“Without an accurate count, Seattle could lose billions of dollars of federal investments in housing, schools, and hospitals, and other critical federal resources.”