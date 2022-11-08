Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier led Republican challenger Matt Larkin in election night returns in Washington’s swing 8th Congressional District.

With about 195,000 votes counted, Schrier had 53% and Larkin was at 47%. Schrier led in King County but was trailing Larkin in Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan and Kittitas counties.

Hundreds of thousands of votes remain to be counted in the coming days in the contest that could help determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the House.

At the Republican Party’s election night party in Bellevue, former state chair Susan Hutchison told a crowd of a couple hundred to maintain hope. The early voting, she said, “always favors the other party, and our people come alive on the last weekend and show up in force.” Larkin did not immediately address the crowd.

Ahead of the vote this week, Schrier said she expected the race to be “squeaky tight,” but hoped the Democrats’ ground game would put her over the top.

A Larkin win would bolster Republicans in Washington and likely signal a GOP majority determined to counteract President Joe Biden’s agenda during the final two years of his term. Republicans only need to pick up a handful of seats to flip the House.

Schrier and Larkin offered a clear contrast for voters in the 8th District, which spans the Cascade Mountains, joining parts of east King, Pierce and Snohomish counties with Central Washington’s Chelan and Kittitas counties.

Like Republicans nationally, Larkin attacked Schrier on rising gas and food prices and crime, with polls showing the GOP building toward a possible midterm wave.

But the dynamic shifted after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe. v. Wade, upending 50 years of legal precedent and allowing states to ban abortion. the decision gave Schrier and Democrats a chance to go on offense against Larkin, a staunch opponent of legal abortion who said he’d support a national ban.

In 2018, Schrier, a Sammamish pediatrician, became the first Democrat to win the 8th District, after the retirement of Rep. Dave Reichert. Her win that year came in a midterm backlash against then-President Donald Trump, and helped Democrats win a House majority.

This year, seeking a third term, Schrier struggled with a midterm blowback against Biden, whose approval numbers were weighed down by concerns, such as record inflation that spiked prices for gasoline and groceries.

Schrier, 54, emphasized Democratic legislative wins, including a massive infrastructure spending bill that is funding bridges, roads and broadband across the state, as well as the largest climate-action bill in U.S. history. She touted 14 bills she has had signed into law, including provisions lowering insulin costs and aiding farmers in Central Washington.

Schrier attacked Larkin for his stated support for a nationwide abortion ban — without exceptions for rape and incest — calling that position too radical for the center-leaning 8th District.

Larkin, 41, is an attorney and co-owner of Romac Industries, the Bothell pipe-product manufacturer founded by his grandfather. He channeled voters’ economic worries, blaming big government spending bills.

He centered much of his campaign on public-safety concerns, adopting the slogan “Make Crime Illegal Again” and accusing Schrier of failing to speak up enough about the “defund the police” movement and disorder in Seattle.

Larkin offered few specifics, but said it was important to demonstrate support for law enforcement, and backed a House Republican agenda that included funding to hire 200,000 police officers nationally.

Schrier fought the accusations of being weak on policing, pointing to her recent efforts to increase spending for local police departments, including her pursuit of grants to buy body cameras for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Larkin, who ran for state attorney general in 2020, also worked briefly as a deputy prosecutor in Pierce County and as a White House speechwriter in the final year of President George W. Bush’s administration.

The race drew massive spending as Republican- and Democratic-allied donors and PACs fueled TV ads to sway the contest.

Schrier’s campaign had raised more than $8.7 million through mid-October, according to Federal Election Commission reports. Larkin raised nearly $2.3 million, including nearly $900,000 in loans to his own campaign.

Outside groups had poured in more than $17 million, with Democrat-allied PACs spending $8.6 million and Republican groups spending roughly the same amount.