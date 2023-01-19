Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the most senior member of the Seattle City Council and the city’s only elected socialist, will not seek reelection when her term expires in December.

After a decade on the council, Sawant announced Thursday that she would not seek a fourth term in office, and will instead form a new national labor campaign.

Ahead of an announcement scheduled for late morning Thursday, Sawant, who represents District 3, published an editorial in The Stranger announcing she would not seek another term and touting her progressive tenure on council. Those initiatives include campaigns to tax Amazon and other large companies, adding protections for renters, and establishing a $15 minimum wage. During her current term, she also defeated an effort by opponents to recall her from the council, and pushed to defund the Seattle Police Department.

Launching in March, her new campaign, Workers Strike Back, will seek pay raises, affordable housing, union jobs and other protections for the working class.

According to the website, Workers Strike Back is being formed by Sawant and Socialist Alternative in response to a wave of “workers fighting to unionize at Amazon, Starbucks, and workplaces everywhere; the movement to defend abortion rights in the U.S.; the Enough is Enough working-class campaign in the UK; and the ongoing struggles of workers and young people to stop climate catastrophe and fight for a different kind of society.”

Sawant is now the fourth of seven incumbent council members with expiring terms to indicate they will not seek reelection. Over the last month, Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Alex Pedersen announced they would bow out of the November election, and Council President Debora Juarez has made informal comments about ending her tenure during public meetings, opening up seats in Districts 1, 4 and 5, respectively.

District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis announced this week that he would seek a second term, and is so far the only incumbent to do so. Councilmembers Dan Strauss and Tammy Morales have yet to indicate whether they will seek reelection.

This is a developing story and will be updated.