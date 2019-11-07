Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant gained a lot of ground in her District 3 race based on additional votes tallied Thursday, and is threatening to catch challenger Egan Orion.

The socialist incumbent is still trailing business-backed Orion, but her share is now 48.6%, up from 45.6% Tuesday and 45.8% Wednesday. More progressive candidates, such as Sawant, tend to surge in Seattle elections as additional votes are counted.

Sawant is now 739 votes behind. She took 59.3% of the votes added Thursday.

There are at least 12,662 ballots that have yet to be counted in District 3, according to King County Elections ballot-return statistics.

If Sawant were to take a share of the remaining ballots similar to what she took Thursday, she would pass Orion.

Not even during her 2013 comeback upset over incumbent Richard Conlin did Sawant see such a dramatic single-day upswing.

Turnout in District 3 has reached 58% and is still climbing. Turnout citywide stands at 54%.

Sawant didn’t immediately comment Thursday.

“Unfortunately this election remains too close to call and it is going to be close,” Orion said in a statement. “We are hopeful our work on the ground will pay off so that District 3 can get the local representation it deserves. Stay tuned!”

Andrew Lewis, meanwhile, moved past opponent Jim Pugel in their District 7 contest. Lewis now has 50.5%, up from 49.1% Tuesday and 49.7% Wednesday. He also appears to be benefiting from the usual later-vote swing to the left.

Tuesday’s results in Seattle’s pivotal elections were based on about 50% of expected ballots. Few votes were added Wednesday but a substantial number were added Thursday. Most of the rest should be added Friday in an even larger count.

There were no consequential changes in the city’s other races. All seven of the council’s district seats were up for election this year.

In District 1, incumbent Lisa Herbold extended her lead over challenger Phil Tavel. She now has 53.5%.

Tammy Morales grew her District 2 lead over Mark Solomon. She now has 58%.

In District 4, Alex Pedersen saw his lead over Shaun Scott narrow but Pedersen still has 55%.

Incumbent Debora Juarez enlarged her lead over Ann Davison Sattler and now has 59.2% in District 5.

And in District 6, Dan Strauss saw his lead over Heidi Wills tick up to 53.8%.