In the high-profile race for Seattle City Council’s Position 9, Sara Nelson was leading Nikkita Oliver Tuesday night by almost 21 percentage points. Nelson had just over 60% of votes counted.

Meanwhile, in the less-watched Position 8 race, Teresa Mosqueda was ahead of Kenneth Wilson by only 5 percentage points. Mosqueda had 52%.

Council President M. Lorena González left the citywide Position 9 seat open when she decided to run for mayor. The contest presented something of an existential choice for voters. Oliver and Nelson called for different kinds of change at a time when Seattle is trying to recover from the pandemic, respond to demands for racial justice and find solutions to increases in homelessness and violent crime.

Oliver, an executive director of a nonprofit, lawyer and prominent anti-racism activist, advocated policies to lift marginalized communities.

A resident of Rainier Beach, Oliver, 35, advocated ending restrictions on apartments in single-family neighborhoods throughout Seattle. Oliver also called for finding new revenue, like a possible city income tax, to create housing for homeless people while providing those in encampments with services like hygiene stations. An abolitionist, Oliver has pushed to defund police by 50%.

Nelson, 55, co-founder of Fremont Brewing and a onetime aide to former City Councilmember Richard Conlin, argued the council is on the wrong path, diverted from providing basic services by left-wing movement-building.

Living in Green Lake, Nelson promoted helping small businesses recover from the pandemic, gradually increasing density in single-family neighborhoods and removing homeless encampments in public spaces with a phased approach. She said she wanted a plan, more accountability and better data on homelessness before committing to new revenue. She also opposed defunding police.

Oliver espoused addressing root problems to societal problems; Nelson said she would focus on “problems we can solve right now.”

Both came to Seattle from elsewhere.

Oliver grew up in Indianapolis, influenced by watching their father spend time in jail for falling behind on child support — losing his job, his home and time with his kids. Oliver moved here to attend Seattle Pacific University, then got a law degree and master’s of education at the University of Washington.

After graduating, Oliver took a job with Creative Justice, and heads that nonprofit, which uses art to empower youth involved in the court and detention system. Oliver became a leading voice in the campaign against a new youth jail and in the Black Lives Matter movement, and lost a bid for mayor to Jenny Durkan in 2017.

Nelson moved to Seattle from California to get a doctorate in anthropology. She wrote a dissertation on female-staffed Brazilian police stations and initially planned an academic career.

Among the World Trade Organization protesters and part of environmentalist circles, she heard about a job as an aide to Conlin, known for his environmentalism. She joined his staff in 2002, co-founded Fremont Brewing with her husband during a hiatus and returned to Conlin’s office until he was defeated by Kshama Sawant in 2013. She lost a run for council in 2017.

Nelson’s supporters included various small business owners, former Gov. Gary Locke and firefighters and building-trades unions. Many shared her dissatisfaction with the current Council, especially its failure to stem rising homelessness and the proliferation of encampments.

She also won the backing of longtime police accountability advocate Harriett Walden, among others, who said she worried about defunding the Seattle Police Department. A spike in shootings is hurting people of color, Walden said, and even already enacted cuts hamper the department’s ability to deal with it.

Oliver’s supporters — including progressive leader U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay and the Martin Luther King County Labor Council —pointed to the candidate’s work in the community and was seen by some as closer to the needs of everyday workers and people of color.

“Sometimes it’s just sort of that simple … what is the lived experience that you’re bringing to the job?” said Katie Garrow, the Labor Council’s executive secretary-treasurer elect.

As of Monday afternoon, Nelson was ahead in fundraising by more than $140,000, for a total of roughly $573,900. Independent expenditures for Nelson and against Oliver ran to about $500,000, while less than $90,000 for Oliver and against Nelson.

The fundraising totals in the Position 8 race, also for a citywide seat, were far more lopsided. Incumbent Mosqueda raised about $277,000; Wilson, an engineer and political novice, roughly $98,000.

Mosqueda, 41, is the architect of the “JumpStart Seattle” payroll tax, chairs the Council’s housing and budget committee and last year agreed with calls to defund the police by 50%, though cuts ultimately amounted to much less.

Wilson, 51, like Nelson, hoped to ride frustration with City Hall, including over encampments, police defunding and the shutdown of the cracked West Seattle Bridge, which he said should remain open while repairs are made.