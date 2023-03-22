OLYMPIA — Washington House Bill 1431, sponsored by Rep. Joe Timmons, would provide sales tax relief for residents of senior living communities when it comes to meals.

“This bill will bring some much-needed relief to Washingtonians by ensuring that meals provided at senior living communities are exempt from sales tax,” said Timmons, D-Bellingham, in a release. “This bill is about parity — seniors living in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities are not subjected to this tax.”

While the primary purpose of senior living residences is to offer housing, comfort and health care services to those who need it, the release said, amenities such as meals, activity programming, transportation and housekeeping are important components to the services offered.

“Our seniors deserve to age with dignity and comfort and to socialize during mealtime with those around them. This bill provides peace of mind to those on fixed incomes at a time when costs are rising,” Timmons said.

HB 1431 passed the House floor 95-0 last week and is now with the Senate for further consideration.