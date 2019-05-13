A legal ruling Monday should clear the way for the Seattle City Council to consider easing restrictions on backyard cottage and mother-in-law apartments, also known as accessory-dwelling units.

The city’s environmental review of the potential changes was adequate, deputy hearing examiner Barbara Dykes Ehrlichman has decided, dismissing a legal challenge brought by a neighborhood group.

Councilmember Mike O’Brien has for years been working to loosen regulations on the accessory units. Under his proposal, Seattle would allow a cottage and a mother-in-law apartment on the same lot, would no longer require off-street parking for accessory units and would no longer require owners of properties with accessory units to always live on site.

Cottages would be allowed on smaller lots. The city also would move aggressively to limit the size of new single-family houses.

“I am thrilled,” O’Brien said Monday, reacting to the ruling. “It means the council can act early this summer to refine policies and provide a path for more people to build backyard cottages.”

Last October, Seattle released an environmental-impact statement that said the plan would have no significant impacts to parking, traffic, utilities and neighborhood aesthetics that couldn’t be mitigated.

The Queen Anne Community Council challenged that determination, calling the statement inadequate. The group argued the changes could accelerate gentrification, lead trees to be cut down and exacerbate parking problems.

Dykes Ehrlichman sided with the city Monday. Whether O’Brien’s plan would help the city should be debated by the council, not decided by her, she said.

“Given the groundbreaking nature of some of the features of the proposed legislation, it is impossible to know whether none, some or all of the ill effects claimed by Appellant will come to pass,” the deputy hearing examiner wrote.

“The City has made a thorough and commendable effort to provide necessary information to policy makers regarding the potential impacts of the proposal.”