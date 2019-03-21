Rob Johnson will resign from the Seattle City Council on April 5 rather than when his term expires at the end of the year, he said Thursday.

The early resignation will trigger an appointment process, as the council will have 20 days to select a temporary replacement. That person will serve until the results of November’s election are certified, at which time the winner of the race for Johnson’s District 4 seat will immediately take office.

The temporary council member will take part in important matters in the next several months, such as the 2020 city budget.

Johnson has had his eye on the door for months. The council member announced in November he wouldn’t seek re-election and announced in January he would take a job after leaving City Hall with NHL Seattle, the professional hockey group renovating KeyArena.

Before resigning, Johnson wanted to finalize a plan to allow taller buildings and affordable-housing requirements in more than two dozen neighborhood hubs. The council approved the plan Monday.

In a November interview, Johnson said he would be stepping away from the council because he had promised his wife he would serve only four years.

“While I am very excited for the next chapter of my career with NHL Seattle, I have been so inspired by those I’ve gotten to know and work with over the years,” Johnson wrote in a blog post Thursday.

“To the neighborhood leaders, small business owners, housing advocates and City of Seattle department leaders and their staff members — thank you for your engagement, for sharing your talents and thoughts, and for all you do for your communities.”

District 4 includes Eastlake, Wallingford, the University District and Northeast Seattle neighborhoods such as Ravenna, Bryant and Laurelhurst.

Johnson’s strongest supporters have included labor and business leaders and walk, bike and transit advocates. Before running for a council seat in 2015, he led the Transportation Choices Coalition.

His harshest detractors have included upzone opponents and people opposed to a 35th Avenue Northeast bike-lane and road redesign.

Johnson is one of four council members not seeking re-election this year. Three incumbents are running.

The council last appointed a temporary council member in October 2017, tapping community activist Kirsten Harris-Talley to fill a citywide seat vacated by Tim Burgess, who departed to serve as a temporary mayor.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda took over that seat the next month after winning the election.