After two years of feeding homeless and low-income neighbors, Shuttsie Love Community Pantry was shut down by the city on June 30 after a series of complaints from housed neighbors.

The pantry, located on the corner of Northeast 110th Street and 38th Avenue Northeast in Seattle, sprouted from a small wooden box to feeding more than 40 people daily, per owner Victoria Shutts’ estimate.

Mutual-aid initiatives supercharged during the early stages of the pandemic, and Shutts saw food banks being limited or shut down while people were still out on the street. So she put out donated food. People could request produce by writing it on the whiteboard. Shutts would then share the request on the pantry’s Instagram page.

“I saw a lot of people struggling around me and we didn’t seem to have a plan,” Shutts said.

Seattle has dozens of small mutual-aid programs running at any given time — some so ubiquitous they blend into the landscape. Free little library boxes, where passersby can grab a book or leave one. Streetside fridges and canned-good pantries dot the streets in some neighborhoods.

But Shutts’ operation became a flashpoint on the city’s tolerance of mutual-aid efforts.

Eventually, people living on Shutts’ block tired of the pantry’s clientele yelling, going to the bathroom outside and occasionally becoming incapacitated from drugs, and they asked the city to intervene.

After two different inspections, Shutts was told she must pare back her operation drastically. Some neighbors want the city to go further, while supporters question whether the restrictions are fair to a grassroots effort to help those in need.

Filling a void

Shutts set up the initial small box in the corner of her yard. This developed into shelves stacked with food and hygiene essentials and a small refrigerator, courtesy of her son.

Over time, the pantry, located near Nathan Hale High School, blossomed with a flurry of upgrades. The University of Washington provided a sink; another contributor provided a phone charging station. A 10-foot canopy shaded guests, while the addition of a hot water tureen allowed people to make coffee, tea and instant cup noodles. Visitors wrote thank-you notes on the whiteboard.

During breaks at work, Shutts used her own groceries to feed visitors.

“We created something no other neighborhood could create, and that’s people with means sharing their resources in the hopes of creating a more even playing field for people,” Shutts said.

There are few food pantries or places to get free hot meals nearby, and the pantry attracted regulars.

Nick Yellend, who lives outside, came every day and relied on not just the food, but tents, jackets and propane.

“Anything we needed we could ask for and she would pretty much get it done,” Yellend said. “Then foodwise, she’d wake up at 4 in the morning and make sure we had everything we need for breakfast.”

Anthony Berry struggles to find food now. He said he used to regularly clean up the place, making sure to remove needle caps left by people injecting heroin or other drugs.

Neighbors push back

Conflicts still arose.

Nearby neighbors cited people overdosing, a lack of quiet hours, feeling unsafe and a worry for kids being around the disorder.

They used the Find It, Fix It app, a portal for people to report issues to the city of Seattle, to share their dissatisfaction with how the pantry was developing, as well as complaining to the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections and Seattle Department of Transportation.

City inspector Colin Elliott assessed the pantry first in March after a complaint was filed alleging it operated on the sidewalk and that it “attracts all manner of people, including someone who assaulted a woman outside our home a few months ago [she declined to file a police report].”

The inspector did not find any issues with the pantry.

In his report, Elliott wrote that “the only possible problem is if it encroaches on the right of way [sidewalk]. It did not appear to.”

Yet the city returned. On May 19, Seattle Department of Transportation’s Stephen Hadley visited the pantry. He issued a street-use warning confirming the agreement between Shutts and him to remove the pantry in four weeks.

Less than two weeks later, the inspections office made another inspection.

This time, inspector Gregory Lum found that Shutts maintained an unauthorized structure and that, during his inspection, he saw money being exchanged. Lum issued a citation and a notice of violation, effectively forcing Shutts to move the pantry inside her yard, which later resulted in a shutdown on June 30.

The city’s inspections office did not explain the timeline or frequency of the visits, but said through a spokesperson that Shutts had come into compliance on July 6 and the cases against her were closed.

The statement also said that Lum met with Shutts on-site, as well as on the phone multiple times to explain the complaints, violations and how to resolve the issue.

The same statement was issued to Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez when she inquired about the pantry after multiple constituents wrote to her about the shutdown. Juarez did not respond to a request for comment.

Pantry returns

Some neighbors supported the pantry. Next door neighbor Ryan Korslund said Shutts likely saved lives during a particularly cold snap by handing out supplies to people who didn’t have a warm place to go.

“To me, that’s worth some amount of inconvenience and even some fear,” Korslund said.

Supporters also questioned why Shutts is catching so much flak, when Shutts’ pantry isn’t particularly unique.

The concept of mutual aid has always been present in communities of color, along with immigrants and activists who would help each other get groceries, pay bills and attain medical drugs, according to public media outlet Marketplace. Mutual-aid efforts have proliferated in recent years, including small, short-lived online fundraisers and large-scale projects like Seattle Community Fridge, which kicked off in summer 2020. Volunteers install and stock fridges with produce that people can take without restrictions.

Reid Branson, volunteer for Seattle Community Fridge, said that they are currently overseeing seven locations in the Seattle area. As a group, they don’t have a hierarchy.

“We try to provide help just one person to another, or one group of people to another, rather than being a charity — we’re neighbors helping neighbors,” Branson said.

Branson said Seattle Community Fridge has a laser focus on avoiding city property because of trouble like Shutts’.

“I suspect that if we put one of our refrigerators and pantries right in the same exact spot, we would probably get the same pushback from neighbors because the complaint is not the pantry,” Branson said. “The complaint is the people that it attracts there.”

Shutts’ pantry didn’t stay closed long. In early August, the city approved a white wooden box that Shutts designated for two cereal dispensers and some dog food, in addition to the original one.

But she also returned some unapproved features. A fridge, a few chairs, drawers and hot water. Cold water can be found in the fridge — a necessity, Shutts said, during these hot summer months.